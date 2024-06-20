ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 26, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total sales increased 6.8% to $3.0 billion driven by sales from the addition of 80 company-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House (Ruth's Chris) restaurants and 37 other net new restaurants

driven by sales from the addition of 80 company-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House (Ruth's Chris) restaurants and 37 other net new restaurants Same-restaurant sales:













Consolidated Darden* 0.0 %











Olive Garden (1.5) %











LongHorn Steakhouse 4.0 %











Fine Dining* (2.6) %











Other Business (1.1) %

Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.58

Excluding $0.07 of Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs, adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.65 , an increase of 2.7%**

of Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs, adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were , an increase of 2.7%** The Company repurchased $97.3 million of its outstanding common stock

Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total sales increased 8.6% to $11.4 billion driven by a blended same-restaurant sales* increase of 1.6% and sales from the addition of 80 company-owned Ruth's Chris restaurants and 37 other net new restaurants

driven by a blended same-restaurant sales* increase of 1.6% and sales from the addition of 80 company-owned Ruth's Chris restaurants and 37 other net new restaurants Same-restaurant sales:













Consolidated Darden* 1.6 %











Olive Garden 1.6 %











LongHorn Steakhouse 4.7 %











Fine Dining* (2.4) %











Other Business (0.7) %

Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $8.53

Excluding $0.35 of Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs, adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $8.88 , an increase of 11.0%**

* Will not include Ruth's Chris Steak House until they have been owned and operated by Darden for a 16-month period (Q2 Fiscal 2025)

** See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details

"We had a strong year by staying disciplined, being brilliant with the basics, and controlling what we could control," said Darden President & CEO Rick Cardenas. "This enabled us to exceed the high end of the EPS range we provided at the beginning of the fiscal year despite weakening conditions that emerged in the back half of the year."

Segment Performance

Segment profit represents sales, less costs for food and beverage, restaurant labor, restaurant expenses and marketing expenses. Segment profit excludes non-cash real estate related expenses. From the date of acquisition forward, sales and profits from Ruth's Chris company-owned restaurants are included within the Fine Dining segment. Royalties from Ruth's Chris franchise and managed locations are in the Other Business segment.





Q4 Sales

Q4 Segment Profit ($ in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated Darden

$2,957.3

$2,769.0







Olive Garden

$1,277.5

$1,269.2

$290.7

$297.8 LongHorn Steakhouse

$762.7

$711.7

$145.3

$132.1 Fine Dining

$327.1

$209.8

$63.3

$38.3 Other Business

$590.0

$578.3

$102.5

$91.5





Annual Sales

Annual Segment Profit ($ in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated Darden

$11,390.0

$10,487.8







Olive Garden

$5,067.0

$4,877.8

$1,110.2

$1,025.8 LongHorn Steakhouse

$2,806.2

$2,612.3

$511.1

$430.9 Fine Dining

$1,291.5

$830.8

$241.0

$158.5 Other Business

$2,225.3

$2,166.9

$337.0

$300.6

Dividend Declared

Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock, a 6.9% increase from third quarter fiscal 2024. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of its common stock for a total of approximately $97.3 million. As of the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company had approximately $915 million remaining under the current $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook

Below is the full year financial outlook for fiscal 2025. We will provide additional details during our investor conference call scheduled for this morning at 8:30 am ET.

Total sales of $11.8 to $11.9 billion

to Same-restaurant sales* growth of 1.0% to 2.0%

New restaurant openings of 45 to 50

Total capital spending of $550 to $600 million

to Total inflation of approximately 3.0%

An effective tax rate of approximately 13%

Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $9.40 to $9.60

to Approximately 119 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

* Excludes Ruth's Chris Steak House as they will not be owned and operated by Darden for a 16-month period at the beginning of Fiscal 2025

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Darden will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on September 18, 2024. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only. The record date for shareholders to vote in the Annual Meeting is July 24, 2024.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and slide presentation on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8:30 am ET to review its recent financial performance. To listen to the call live, please go to https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=haKaMeza at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Prior to the call, a slide presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at: www.darden.com. For those who cannot access the Internet, please dial 1-877-407-9219. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

Information About Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this communication regarding our expected earnings performance and all other statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements concerning our future economic performance, are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are first made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. We wish to caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those anticipated in the statements. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Darden's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports. These risks and uncertainties include: a failure to address cost pressures and a failure to effectively deliver cost management activities, economic factors and their impacts on the restaurant industry and general macroeconomic factors including unemployment, energy prices and interest rates, the inability to hire, train, reward and retain restaurant team members, a failure to develop and recruit effective leaders, labor and insurance costs, health concerns including food-related pandemics or outbreaks of flu or other viruses, food safety and food-borne illness concerns, technology failures including failure to maintain a secure cyber network, compliance with privacy and data protection laws and risks of failures or breaches of our data protection systems, the inability to successfully integrate Ruth's Chris Steak House operations into our business, risks relating to public policy changes and federal, state and local regulation of our business, intense competition, changing consumer preferences, an inability or failure to manage the accelerated impact of social media, a failure to execute innovative marketing and guest relationship tactics, climate change, adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, long-term and non-cancelable property leases, failure to execute a business continuity plan following a disaster, shortages or interruptions in the delivery of food and other products and services, failure to drive profitable sales growth, a lack of availability of suitable locations for new restaurants, higher-than-anticipated costs to open, close, relocate or remodel restaurants, risks of doing business with franchisees, licensees and vendors in foreign markets, volatility in the market value of derivatives, volatility leading to the inability to hedge equity compensation market exposure, failure to protect our intellectual property, litigation, unfavorable publicity, disruptions in the financial markets, impairment in the carrying value of our goodwill or other intangible assets, changes in tax laws or unanticipated tax liabilities, failure of our internal controls over financial reporting and other factors and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports filed by Darden with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Information

The information in this press release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in this release.

Fiscal Q4 Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation

Q4 2024

Q4 2023 $ in millions, except per share amounts Earnings

Before

Income

Tax Income

Tax

Expense Net

Earnings Diluted

Net

Earnings

Per

Share

Earnings

Before

Income

Tax Income

Tax

Expense Net

Earnings Diluted

Net

Earnings

Per

Share Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 360.0 $ 50.0 $ 310.0 $ 2.58

$ 352.4 $ 36.8 $ 315.6 $ 2.58 % Change vs Prior Year





— %









Adjustments:

















Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs 7.4 (0.8) 8.2 0.07

— — — — Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 367.4 $ 49.2 $ 318.2 $ 2.65

$ 352.4 $ 36.8 $ 315.6 $ 2.58 % Change vs Prior Year





2.7 %











Fiscal YTD FY24 Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation

2024

2023 $ in millions, except per share amounts Earnings

Before

Income

Tax Income

Tax

Expense Net

Earnings Diluted

Net

Earnings

Per

Share

Earnings

Before

Income

Tax Income

Tax

Expense Net

Earnings Diluted

Net

Earnings

Per

Share Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,175.5 $ 145.0 $ 1,030.5 $ 8.53

$ 1,120.5 $ 137.0 $ 983.5 $ 8.00 % Change vs Prior Year





6.6 %









Adjustments:

















Ruth's Chris transaction and integration related costs 51.8 9.7 42.1 0.35

— — — — Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,227.3 $ 154.7 $ 1,072.6 $ 8.88

$ 1,120.5 $ 137.0 $ 983.5 $ 8.00 % Change vs Prior Year





11.0 %











DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. NUMBER OF COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS



5/26/24 5/28/23 Olive Garden 920 905 LongHorn Steakhouse 575 562 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen 181 180 Yard House 88 86 Ruth's Chris 80 — The Capital Grille 66 62 Seasons 52 44 44 Bahama Breeze 43 42 Eddie V's 30 29 The Capital Burger 4 4 Darden Continuing Operations 2,031 1,914

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

5/26/2024

5/28/2023

5/26/2024

5/28/2023 Sales $ 2,957.3

$ 2,769.0

$ 11,390.0

$ 10,487.8 Costs and expenses:













Food and beverage 906.9

855.3

3,523.9

3,355.9 Restaurant labor 926.0

869.8

3,619.3

3,346.3 Restaurant expenses 467.7

441.4

1,836.6

1,702.2 Marketing expenses 37.3

28.7

144.5

118.3 General and administrative expenses 102.9

100.4

479.2

386.1 Depreciation and amortization 119.7

97.1

459.9

387.8 Impairments and disposal of assets, net 1.4

1.8

12.4

(10.6) Total operating costs and expenses $ 2,561.9

$ 2,394.5

$ 10,075.8

$ 9,286.0 Operating income 395.4

374.5

1,314.2

1,201.8 Interest, net 35.4

22.1

138.7

81.3 Earnings before income taxes 360.0

352.4

1,175.5

1,120.5 Income tax expense 50.0

36.8

145.0

137.0 Earnings from continuing operations $ 310.0

$ 315.6

$ 1,030.5

$ 983.5 Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $0.7, $0.3, $1.7 and

$0.8, respectively (1.9)

(0.5)

(2.9)

(1.6) Net earnings $ 308.1

$ 315.1

$ 1,027.6

$ 981.9 Basic net earnings per share:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 2.60

$ 2.61

$ 8.59

$ 8.07 Losses from discontinued operations (0.02)

—

(0.02)

(0.01) Net earnings $ 2.58

$ 2.61

$ 8.57

$ 8.06 Diluted net earnings per share:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 2.58

$ 2.58

$ 8.53

$ 8.00 Losses from discontinued operations (0.01)

—

(0.02)

(0.01) Net earnings $ 2.57

$ 2.58

$ 8.51

$ 7.99 Average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 119.2

121.0

119.9

121.9 Diluted 120.1

122.1

120.8

122.9

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)



5/26/2024

5/28/2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 194.8

$ 367.8 Receivables, net 79.1

80.2 Inventories 290.5

287.9 Prepaid income taxes 121.7

107.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 136.7

154.5 Total current assets $ 822.8

$ 997.7 Land, buildings and equipment, net 4,184.3

3,725.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,429.3

3,373.9 Goodwill 1,391.0

1,037.4 Trademarks 1,148.0

806.3 Other assets 347.6

301.1 Total assets $ 11,323.0

$ 10,241.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 399.5

$ 426.2 Short-term debt 86.8

— Accrued payroll 190.1

173.0 Accrued income taxes 6.1

7.8 Other accrued taxes 71.0

65.9 Unearned revenues 591.8

512.0 Other current liabilities 847.2

752.5 Total current liabilities $ 2,192.5

$ 1,937.4 Long-term debt 1,370.4

884.9 Deferred income taxes 232.0

142.2 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 3,704.7

3,667.6 Other liabilities 1,580.9

1,407.9 Total liabilities $ 9,080.5

$ 8,040.0 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and surplus $ 2,252.4

$ 2,230.8 Retained earnings (deficit) (35.5)

(32.5) Accumulated other comprehensive income 25.6

3.2 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,242.5

$ 2,201.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,323.0

$ 10,241.5

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

5/26/2024

5/28/2023 Cash flows—operating activities





Net earnings $ 1,027.6

$ 981.9 Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax 2.9

1.6 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to cash flows:





Depreciation and amortization 459.9

387.8 Impairments and disposal of assets, net 12.4

(10.6) Stock-based compensation expense 68.5

67.5 Change in current assets and liabilities and other, net 50.4

124.6 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 1,621.7

$ 1,552.8 Cash flows—investing activities





Purchases of land, buildings and equipment (601.2)

(564.9) Proceeds from disposal of land, buildings and equipment 3.3

25.4 Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (701.1)

— Purchases of capitalized software and changes in other assets, net (25.6)

(28.9) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations $ (1,324.6)

$ (568.4) Cash flows—financing activities





Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 43.6

35.4 Dividends paid (628.4)

(589.8) Repurchases of common stock (453.9)

(458.7) Proceeds from short-term debt, net 86.8

— Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net 500.0

— Principal payments on finance leases, net (19.8)

(19.8) Payments of debt issuance costs (11.7)

(0.2) Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations $ (483.4)

$ (1,033.1) Cash flows—discontinued operations





Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (9.8)

(7.2) Net cash used in discontinued operations $ (9.8)

$ (7.2)







Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (196.1)

(55.9) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 416.2

472.1 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 220.1

$ 416.2

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: 5/26/2024

5/28/2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 194.8

$ 367.8 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 25.3

48.4 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 220.1

$ 416.2

