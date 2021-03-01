Log in
Darden Restaurants : To Host Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call On March 25

03/01/2021
ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ETGene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss third quarter results and conduct a question and answer session.  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

8:30 am ET, Thursday, March 25, 2021



Where:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/40153



How:

Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-833-470-0145 and provide the conference passcode 2954259.

About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2021-third-quarter-conference-call-on-march-25-301237730.html

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial


© PRNewswire 2021
