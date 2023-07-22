



Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 19, 2023

DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Item 3.01 Notice of Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On July 19, 2023, Daré Bioscience, Inc. ("Daré") received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying Daré that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for Daré's common stock was below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The Nasdaq letter has no immediate effect on the listing of Daré's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





In accordance with Nasdaq listing rules, Daré has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 16, 2024 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of Daré's common stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, unless the Staff exercises its discretion to extend such 10-day period, the Staff will provide Daré written confirmation of compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter will be closed. If Daré does not regain compliance by the Compliance Date, Daré may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify for such additional compliance period, Daré would have to meet the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and Daré would need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If Daré is not eligible for the additional compliance period or it appears to the Staff that Daré will not be able to cure the deficiency or if the Staff exercises its discretion to not provide such additional compliance period, the Staff will provide written notice to Daré that its common stock will be subject to delisting. At that time, Daré may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearing Panel.





Daré will monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and will consider options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. There can be no assurance that Daré will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or maintain compliance with any of the other Nasdaq continued listing requirements.













