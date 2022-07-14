Dare Bioscience : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A ("Form 8-K/A") amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Daré Bioscience, Inc. ("Daré," "we," "us," or "our") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on June 24, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K"). Among other things, the Original Form 8-K reported that (a) we convened our annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on June 23, 2022, (b) our stockholders voted on and approved Proposals 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6, each of which is described in more detail in the Original Form 8-K and our definitive proxy statement filed with the Commission on April 29, 2022, and (c) the Annual Meeting was adjourned to July 14, 2022 solely with respect to Proposal 5 to provide additional time for stockholders to consider and vote on Proposal 5 and for us to solicit additional proxies in favor of the proposal.

This Form 8-K/A supplements the Original Form 8-K and provides the results of the stockholder vote on Proposal 5 and information with respect to our restated certificate of incorporation, as amended. No other modification to the Original Form 8-K is being made by this Form 8-K/A. The information previously reported in or filed with the Original Form 8-K is hereby incorporated by reference into this Form 8-K/A.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 14, 2022, the adjourned Annual Meeting was reconvened for the purpose of holding a vote on Proposal 5, a proposal to approve an amendment to our restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of authorized shares of our common stock from 120,000,000 to 240,000,000 (the "Charter Amendment"). Present at the reconvened Annual Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 54,717,047 shares of our common stock, representing 64.59% of the outstanding shares of our common stock as of the close of business on April 26, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting, and constituting a quorum for the transaction of business. Stockholder approval of Proposal 5 requires that a majority of the outstanding shares of our common stock as of the record date for the Annual Meeting vote "FOR" the proposal. Below are the final results of the votes on Proposal 5:

Proposal 5: Our stockholders approved the Charter Amendment by the votes set forth below:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 43,268,380 10,905,277 543,390 -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As reported above, our stockholders approved the Charter Amendment, which became effective on July 14, 2022, upon the filing of a certificate of amendment to our restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, with the Delaware Secretary of State, a copy of which is filed as an exhibit to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 3.1 Certificate of Amendment of Restated Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

