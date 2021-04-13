Dare Bioscience : April Investor Presentation

THIS PRESENTATION IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. ("DARÉ" OR THE "COMPANY"). THIS PRESENTATION INCLUDES CERTAIN INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM TRADE AND STATISTICAL SERVICES, THIRD PARTY PUBLICATIONS, AND OTHER SOURCES. DARÉ HAS NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED SUCH INFORMATION AND THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE AS TO ITS ACCURACY.
Daré Bioscience - A Compelling Opportunity
Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.
Company Highlights
Diverse pipeline - including four clinical development stage candidates
Independent outcomes - product candidates utilize different APIs and target different indications
Large market potential - first-line and first-in-category product opportunities
505(b)(2) FDA pathway planned for multiple candidates - novel delivery of well-characterized APIs to address unmet needs
Commercial value in women's health evidenced by recent transformational pharma transactions
Anticipated Program Milestones*
2021 DARE-BV1 NDA submission to FDA
DARE-HRT1Phase 1 study topline data
DARE-BV1PDUFA date^
Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% topline data for FSAD Phase 2b study2022 DARE-BV1 U.S. commercial launch
Ovaprene® data from pivotal Phase 3 study
* Timeline reflects management's current estimates and constitutes a forward-looking statement subject to qualifications noted elsewhere in this presentation.
3
^ Would require a priority review designation from the FDA. DARE-BV1 has Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the FDA for treatment of bacterial vaginosis.
Women's Health Is Our Sole Focus
Working to accelerate innovative product options in women's health by…
Identifying and advancing new therapies that provide additional choices
Enhancing outcomes
Improving ease of use
We look for…
Differentiated investigational products with attractive market opportunities + unmet medical needs
Proof-of-concept and/or ability to leverage a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway
First-in-category or first-line opportunities
Personalized for women with novel, convenient routes of administration.
4
Partnering with Industry Leaders
We partner to…
Drive innovation and develop new solutions
Accelerate novel products to address persistent unmet needs
Become a pipeline resource for large and emerging commercial companies
We partner with…
