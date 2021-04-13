Log in
Dare Bioscience : April Investor Presentation

04/13/2021
Daré Bioscience

User-Controlled

NASDAQ: DARE

www.darebioscience.com

Corporate Presentation: April 13, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements; Disclaimers

THIS PRESENTATION IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC. ("DARÉ" OR THE "COMPANY"). THIS PRESENTATION INCLUDES CERTAIN INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM TRADE AND STATISTICAL SERVICES, THIRD PARTY PUBLICATIONS, AND OTHER SOURCES. DARÉ HAS NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED SUCH INFORMATION AND THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE AS TO ITS ACCURACY.

ALL STATEMENTS IN THIS PRESENTATION, OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACT, ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS. IN SOME CASES, YOU CAN IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS BY TERMS SUCH AS "MAY," "WILL," "EXPECT," "PLAN," "ANTICIPATE," "STRATEGY," "DESIGNED," "COULD," "INTEND," "BELIEVE," "ESTIMATE," "TARGET," OR "POTENTIAL" AND OTHER SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, OR THE NEGATIVE OF THESE TERMS. AS USED IN THIS PRESENTATION, "FIRST-IN- CATEGORY" IS A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT REGARDING MARKET POTENTIAL OF A PRODUCT CANDIDATE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND ASSUMPTIONS THAT MAY CAUSE DARÉ'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES RELATING TO: THE OUTCOME OR SUCCESS OF CLINICAL TRIALS; DARÉ'S ABILITY TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL AS NEEDED; DARÉ'S ABILITY TO OBTAIN AND MAINTAIN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PROTECTION FOR ITS PRODUCT CANDIDATES; DARÉ'S ABILITY TO DEVELOP AND OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVAL OF PRODUCT CANDIDATES ON THE TIMELINES SET FORTH HEREIN; INCLUDING DUE TO THE EFFECT, IF ANY, THAT COVID-19 MAY HAVE THEREON; AND OTHER RISK FACTORS DESCRIBED IN DARÉ'S MOST RECENT ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K AND QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS PRESENTATION ARE CURRENT ONLY AS OF THE DATE HEREOF AND DARÉ DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO UPDATE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS OR OTHERWISE, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

ALL TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR TRADE NAMES APPEARING IN THIS PRESENTATION ARE THE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS. UNLESS SPECIFICALLY IDENTIFIED AS SUCH, DARÉ'S USE OR DISPLAY OF THIRD-PARTY MARKS IS NOT INTENDED AND DOES NOT INDICATE OR IMPLY ANY RELATIONSHIP WITH OR ENDORSEMENT OR SPONSORSHIP OF DARÉ BY THE THIRD-PARTY OWNER.

Daré Bioscience - A Compelling Opportunity

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Company Highlights

  • Diverse pipeline - including four clinical development stage candidates
  • Independent outcomes - product candidates utilize different APIs and target different indications
  • Large market potential - first-line and first-in-category product opportunities
  • 505(b)(2) FDA pathway planned for multiple candidates - novel delivery of well-characterized APIs to address unmet needs
  • Commercial value in women's health evidenced by recent transformational pharma transactions

Anticipated Program Milestones*

2021 DARE-BV1 NDA submission to FDA

  • DARE-HRT1Phase 1 study topline data
  • DARE-BV1PDUFA date^
  • Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% topline data for FSAD Phase 2b study 2022 DARE-BV1 U.S. commercial launch
  • Ovaprene® data from pivotal Phase 3 study

* Timeline reflects management's current estimates and constitutes a forward-looking statement subject to qualifications noted elsewhere in this presentation.

^ Would require a priority review designation from the FDA. DARE-BV1 has Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the FDA for treatment of bacterial vaginosis.

Women's Health Is Our Sole Focus

Working to accelerate innovative product options in women's health by…

  • Identifying and advancing new therapies that provide additional choices
  • Enhancing outcomes
  • Improving ease of use

We look for…

  • Differentiated investigational products with attractive market opportunities + unmet medical needs
  • Proof-of-concept and/or ability to leverage a 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway
  • First-in-category or first-line opportunities
  • Personalized for women with novel, convenient routes of administration.

Partnering with Industry Leaders

We partner to…

Drive innovation and develop new solutions

Accelerate novel products to address persistent unmet needs

Become a pipeline resource for large and emerging commercial companies

We partner with…

