Dare Bioscience : March Investor Presentation

Daré Bioscience - A Compelling Opportunity

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Company Highlights

✓ June 2019 - Positive findings of Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% thermography clinical study

✓ Nov. 2019 - Positive topline data for Ovaprene® postcoital test clinical study

✓ Jan. 2020 - Exclusive licensing agreement with Bayer for Ovaprene

✓ May/Sept 2020 - Strategic partnerships with Health Decisions / Avomeen

✓ Sept. 2020 - Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant funding for DARE-LARC1 reaches $20.5 million

✓ Dec. 2020 - Positive topline data for DARE-BV1 Phase 3 study

Anticipated Clinical & Regulatory Milestones*

2021  NDA submission to FDA for DARE-BV1  Topline data for DARE-HRT1 Phase 1 study  PDUFA date for DARE-BV1^  Topline data for Sildenafil Cream, 3.6% for FSAD Phase 2b study

2022  U.S. commercial launch of DARE-BV1  Data from Ovaprene pivotal Phase 3 study

* Timeline reflects management's current estimates and constitutes a forward-looking statement subject to qualifications noted elsewhere in this presentation.

^ Would require a priority review designation from the FDA. DARE-BV1 has Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the FDA for treatment of bacterial vaginosis.

Women's Health Is Our Sole Focus

Working to accelerate innovative product options in women's health by…

• Identifying and advancing new therapies that provide additional choices

• Enhancing outcomes

• Improving ease of use

We look for…