Daré Bioscience to Participate in Panel Discussion at DTC Perspectives' Xpectives.Health Summit, October 12-14, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced its participation in DTC Perspectives’ Xpectives.Health Summit being held in Boston, MA from October 12 – 14, 2021, at The Westin Copley Place.



“I’m excited to be part of an esteemed panel of women to discuss the commitment and participation of the pharma industry and investors in advancing women’s health innovation,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and CEO. “Daré is a company developing a portfolio of novel candidates that address persistent unmet needs for women, and we are deeply committed to driving innovation in women’s health. The financial, development and commercial support of other key industry participants remains an important part of our strategy.”

Panel Details: Event: The Xpectives.Health Summit Women’s Health Conference Panel: Industry and Investors Commitment to Women’s Health Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021 Time: 2:00 – 2:45 pm ET Moderator: Cheryl Kerr, Senior Director, Women’s Healthcare, Strategy and Portfolio Management, Bayer Women’s Health

Additional information about the event is available at: https://xpectives.health/xpectives-health-summit/.



About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free, monthly contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a proprietary cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted on the investor relations page of Daré’s website mentioned above.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Daré cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Daré's forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

