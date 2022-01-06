Darfon Electronics : Anncouncement on sales revenue of December 2021
01/06/2022
Provided by: DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP
Date of announcement
2022/01/06
Subject
Anncouncement on sales revenue of December 2021
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06
2.Company name:Darfon Electronics Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Anncouncement on sales revenue of December 2021
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Darfon today announced its net revenues for December 2021:
On a consolidated basis, revenues for December 2021
were approximately NT$2.469 billion,
a decrease of 8.48 percent from November 2021
and an increase of 14.29 percent from December 2020.
Revenues for the forth quarter of 2021 went
up by 7.61% quarter-over-quarter.
Revenues for January through December 2021 totaled NT$27.988 billion,
an increase of 25.14 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
