Darfon Electronics : Anncouncement on sales revenue of December 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06 2.Company name:Darfon Electronics Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Anncouncement on sales revenue of December 2021 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Darfon today announced its net revenues for December 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for December 2021 were approximately NT$2.469 billion, a decrease of 8.48 percent from November 2021 and an increase of 14.29 percent from December 2020. Revenues for the forth quarter of 2021 went up by 7.61% quarter-over-quarter. Revenues for January through December 2021 totaled NT$27.988 billion, an increase of 25.14 percent compared to the same period in 2020.