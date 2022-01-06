Log in
    8163   TW0008163007

DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(8163)
Darfon Electronics : Anncouncement on sales revenue of December 2021

01/06/2022 | 03:08am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/06 Time of announcement 15:57:30
Subject 
 Anncouncement on sales revenue of December 2021
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06
2.Company name:Darfon Electronics Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Anncouncement on sales revenue of December 2021
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Darfon today announced its net revenues for December 2021:
On a consolidated basis, revenues for December 2021
were approximately NT$2.469 billion,
a decrease of 8.48 percent from November 2021
and an increase of 14.29 percent from December 2020.
Revenues for the forth quarter of 2021 went
up by 7.61% quarter-over-quarter.
Revenues for January through December 2021 totaled NT$27.988 billion,
an increase of 25.14 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Disclaimer

Darfon Electronics Corporation published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27 985 M 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net income 2021 1 114 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net Debt 2021 4 467 M 162 M 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 13 678 M 495 M 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Managers and Directors
Kai Chien Su Chairman & General Manager
Hsien Chan Lin Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Neng Pai Lin Independent Director
Yu Tien Li Independent Director
Hsiang Ning Hu Independent Director
