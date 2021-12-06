Darfon Electronics : Anncouncement on sales revenue of November 2021
12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
Provided by: DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06
2.Company name:Darfon Electronics Corporation
Darfon today announced its net revenues for November 2021:
On a consolidated basis, revenues for November 2021
were approximately NT$2.698 billion,
an increase of 16.07 percent from October 2021
and an increase of 26.67 percent from November 2020.
Revenues for January through November 2021 totaled NT$25.518 billion,
an increase of 26.30 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
Darfon Electronics Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:04 UTC.