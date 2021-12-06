Log in
Darfon Electronics : Anncouncement on sales revenue of November 2021

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/06 Time of announcement 16:13:39
Subject 
 Anncouncement on sales revenue of November 2021
Date of events 2021/12/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06
2.Company name:Darfon Electronics Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Anncouncement on sales revenue of November 2021
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Darfon today announced its net revenues for November 2021:
On a consolidated basis, revenues for November 2021
were approximately NT$2.698 billion,
an increase of 16.07 percent from October 2021
and an increase of 26.67 percent from November 2020.
Revenues for January through November 2021 totaled NT$25.518 billion,
an increase of 26.30 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Disclaimer

Darfon Electronics Corporation published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
