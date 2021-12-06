Darfon Electronics : Anncouncement on sales revenue of November 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06 2.Company name:Darfon Electronics Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Anncouncement on sales revenue of November 2021 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Darfon today announced its net revenues for November 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for November 2021 were approximately NT$2.698 billion, an increase of 16.07 percent from October 2021 and an increase of 26.67 percent from November 2020. Revenues for January through November 2021 totaled NT$25.518 billion, an increase of 26.30 percent compared to the same period in 2020.