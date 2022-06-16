Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Darfon Electronics Corp.
  News
  Summary
    8163   TW0008163007

DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(8163)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
42.75 TWD   +0.83%
05:23aDARFON ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
PU
06/07DARFON ELECTRONICS : Anncouncement on sales revenue of May 2022
PU
06/07Darfon Electronics Corp. Announces Consolidated Sales Revenue for Month and Year to Date Ended May 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Darfon Electronics : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date

06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 17:04:46
Subject 
 Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/16
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends to common shareholders NT$840,000,003
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/07
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/09
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/10
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/14
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/14
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)If the dividend payout ratio is adjusted and need to be modified due to
change of the Company's total number of outstanding common shares
such as repurchasing the Company's own shares or other matters,the Chairman
of Board of Directors has full authority to adjust the distribution ratio.
(2)The last date before book closure (2022/07/09) falls on a holiday,
so shareholders shall go in person beforehand for transfer of share ownership
before 4:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022.

Disclaimer

Darfon Electronics Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.
05/31DARFON ELECTRONICS : Handle the notification and announcement of the spin-off "the Energy ..
PU
05/03Darfon Electronics Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/21DARFON ELECTRONICS : The Company participates in Mega Securities's Online Conference on Ma..
PU
04/15DARFON ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary Darfon (Labuan) Corpor..
PU
04/15Darfon Corporation announced that it expects to receive TWD 3.4 million in funding from..
CI
04/08DARFON ELECTRONICS : Anncouncement on sales revenue of March 2022
PU
04/08Darfon Electronics Corp. Announces Sales Revenue for Month and Year to Date Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 037 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net income 2022 1 321 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net Debt 2022 5 839 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 7,53%
Capitalization 11 970 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 42,75 TWD
Average target price 58,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kai Chien Su Chairman & General Manager
Hsien Chan Lin Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Neng Pai Lin Independent Director
Yu Tien Li Independent Director
Hsiang Ning Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.-15.68%402
HP INC.-8.65%35 559
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.70%35 430
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.32%18 282
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-32.52%16 380
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-15.51%11 183