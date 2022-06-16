Darfon Electronics : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/16 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends to common shareholders NT$840,000,003 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/07 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/09 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/10 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/14 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/14 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)If the dividend payout ratio is adjusted and need to be modified due to change of the Company's total number of outstanding common shares such as repurchasing the Company's own shares or other matters,the Chairman of Board of Directors has full authority to adjust the distribution ratio. (2)The last date before book closure (2022/07/09) falls on a holiday, so shareholders shall go in person beforehand for transfer of share ownership before 4:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022.