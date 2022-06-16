Darfon Electronics : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
06/16/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Provided by: DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
17:04:46
Subject
Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/16
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends to common shareholders NT$840,000,003
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/07
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/09
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/10
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/14
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/14
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)If the dividend payout ratio is adjusted and need to be modified due to
change of the Company's total number of outstanding common shares
such as repurchasing the Company's own shares or other matters,the Chairman
of Board of Directors has full authority to adjust the distribution ratio.
(2)The last date before book closure (2022/07/09) falls on a holiday,
so shareholders shall go in person beforehand for transfer of share ownership
before 4:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022.
Darfon Electronics Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.