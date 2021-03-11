DarioHealth : Q4 2020 Earnings Call Script

DarioHealth Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 and Annual Results Call March 9, 2021

DarioHealth Corp. - Fourth Quarter 2020 and Annual Results Call, March 9, 2021

C O R P O R A T E PA R T I C I PA N T S

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer

Rick Anderson, President, General Manager North America

Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer

Glenn Garmont, LifeSci Advisors

C O N F E RE NC E C A LL PA R T I C I P A N T S

Alex Nowak, Craig Hallum

Charles Rhyee, Cowen & Company

Steve Halper, Cantor Fitzgerald

David Grossman, Stifel

Nathan Weinstein, Aegis Capital

P R E S E N T A T I O N

Glenn Garmont

Thank you, Darryl, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for a discussion of

DarioHealth's fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results.

Leading the call today will be Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth. He is joined by Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer.

After their prepared remarks, we'll open the call for Q&A.

An audio recording and webcast replay for today's conference call will also be available online as detailed in the press release invite for this call. For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archived webcast, this call is being recorded on March 9, 2021.

With that, I'd like to introduce Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth. Erez?

Erez Raphael

Thank you, Glenn, and thanks, everyone, for joining our call this morning. Also joining me today is Zvi Ben-David, our Chief Financial Officer, and Rick Anderson, the President and General Manager for North America.

Twenty-twenty was an exciting year for us. I think it was an exciting time for all those that are part of the healthcare industry as the industry is transforming widely these days, and we are even super excited to be at the forefront of these amazing changes happening in the healthcare industry. Like we are doing in every earnings call, I would like to refer to our progress by referring to our three main pillars that we keep mentioning every earnings call, I think for the last six or seven quarters. This is something that helps us communicate the progress that we are doing with the transformation that we are having, and it also helps us to focus on capturing the huge opportunity that we are experiencing these days.

The three main pillars are: number one, the transformation into a SaaS - software as a service, where we are generating high margin recurring revenues; number two if the transformation into B2B2C; and number three is the expansion into multi chronic conditions. Twenty-twenty was a very foundational year for us. I'll start with the B2B2C.

We put a lot of effort in 2020 in order to build the infrastructure to be not only a B2C company but also a B2B company. We started the year with only six employees that are operating in the U.S. in front of employers, health plans and providers, and as of now we are close to 30. We also signed eight different agreements along the year with the last three months where we won two big Fortune 500 employers, and even further than that, we managed to win over our size over our main competition, which speaks to the overall offering and great product that we have.

When we started 2020, we knew that we had a great product. As all of you can see on the App Store and Amazon, we are top-rated and we are considered one of the best products in the market, but we had during 2020 to package the product in a way that we can take it to the B2B market, and this is what we

did. With these recent wins, we were very confident that we can start and generate meaningful revenue in 2021. As we started to implement these accounts in Q1, we're also getting a very good first results and indication that we know how to (inaudible) and turn these accounts into dollars, and Rick will speak to that very shortly.

On the expansion into multi-chronic conditions, one of the things that we believed in is that operating as a digital therapeutics company when we are providing a solution that is extremely user-centric and consumer-centric, we need to provide a focus on utilization, we need to provide a very comprehensive solution for our users, and it doesn't make sense that we would operate in silos like the traditional healthcare industry. Companies in the traditional healthcare industry will focus on one single condition. We have seen companies that bid only diabetes or hypertension.

When moving into digital therapeutics and when dealing with a personalized solution, we need to provide multiple chronic conditions, and that's what we put as a target and we were very happy and proud to complete the acquisition of Upright Technologies at the beginning of February. The more we are making progress with the PMI and the more confident we are about making the right decision with regards to this acquisition.

Just as a reminder, Upright was acquired as a company that had 90,000 active paying users. This is a company that is scaled. When we are looking into their musculoskeletal space and looking into other companies in the space, there are not too many companies that are having more than 50,000 active paying users. Hinge (phon) that just (Inaudible) at the $3 billion valuation is one of them. Next in line in terms of users actually is Upright.

Upright is sharing the same philosophy that we have, combining together hardware, software and service in order to drive behavioral change, and they are doing a great job at creating change in the behavioral (inaudible). In terms of the synergies that we've seen to the B2B market, this is a perfect match for us, and we started to hear very positive comments from our potential clients and existing clients, so this was a very good move from our perspective. The fact that we did this transaction or acquisition as an equity only speaks to the fact that we've got here real partners that want to walk together with us and build this company as a multi-billion company, so the actual PMI, the post-merger integration activities are moving forward great.

If we are looking on the overall three pillars, each of them has some kind of contribution into the main parameters that define our business. Elements that relate to recurring revenue, gross margins, we still see the overall objective of the business to exceed the 70% gross margins moving forward, and we're going to see an improvement in the gross margins already in Q1, we believe. In terms of the eligible population, when we started with diabetes, we had access for a potential employer for 8% to 10% of the population. Hypertension expands it into 20% to 25%. With MSK, we exceed the 40% for all the conditions together, so in terms of account utilization, multi condition makes our overall commercial efforts much more effective, and also in terms of the cost of acquisition, the transformation into B2B2C is something that should improve or reduce drastically the cost of acquisition per user, and the fact that we are selling more conditions makes the cost of acquisition per user per condition is even lower.

Each of these pillars has its own contribution into our financial profile and our ability to grow, and I think that the combination of the three of them together creates even a kind of exponential impact on the financial profile of the Company and also on the overall ability to grow. I know that in 2020, we haven't seen a significant growth in terms of the revenue between 2019 to 2020, but we should look into 2020 as a foundational year and we should look into the progress in this foundation that was done, the accounts that we won, and I'm sure that in 2021 we're going to see the impact of all the three pillars and the parameters that I just mentioned in a very, very significant way moving forward.

