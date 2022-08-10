Log in
DarioHealth to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, August 15
PR
DarioHealth Secures New Contract for Chronic Condition Management Solutions
MT
DarioHealth Demonstrates Continued Growth in Multi-Chronic Contracts with Latest Addition of a National Employer for the Full Solution Suite
PR
DarioHealth to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, August 15

08/10/2022 | 08:01am EDT
Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, today announced it would release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 15, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

DarioHealth Logo

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Conference Call Details
Date: Monday, August 15, 8:30am EDT
Dial-in Number: 877-451-6152
International Dial-in: 201-389-0879
Conference ID: 13732068
Conference title: DarioHealth Second Quarter 2022 Results Call
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1562603&tp_key=47da09b71a

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through September 15, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 13732068.

About DarioHealth Corp.
DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results.  Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:
Mary Mooney
VP Marketing
mary@dariohealth.com
+1-312-593-4280

Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck Padala
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com
+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:
Scott Stachowiak
Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com
+1-646-942-5630

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544126/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-to-report-second-quarter-2022-results-on-monday-august-15-301603334.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
