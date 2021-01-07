Log in
DARIOHEALTH CORP.

(DRIO)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of DarioHealth Corp.

01/07/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation on behalf of DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased DarioHealth stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at tkennedy@glancylaw.com, or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,63 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 21,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 74,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erez Raphael Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Allen Anderson President & General Manager-North America Region
Yoav Shaked Chairman
Dror Bacher Chief Operating Officer
Zvi Ben-David Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DARIOHEALTH CORP.38.28%136
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.68%188 868
MEDTRONIC PLC1.47%159 988
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.37%73 772
HOYA CORPORATION-0.91%50 942
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.1.12%42 610
