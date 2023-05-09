Sanofi research demonstrates 9.3% reduction in all-cause healthcare resource utilization rates, including 23.5% decrease in hospitalization for Dario users

Retrospective cohort study presented at ISPOR analyzed real-world data of users and non-users of a digital health solution

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today the presentation of research at ISPOR 2023 demonstrating significant reductions in healthcare resource utilization for Dario users compared to non-users, the first study completed by Sanofi U.S. ("Sanofi") under its strategic agreement with Dario. ISPOR, the leading global conference for health economics and outcomes research, is being held May 7th – 10th in Boston.

Reducing the Impact of Expensive Health Care Utilization Costs

Type 2 diabetes is associated with higher utilization of health care services such as office-based physician's visits and inpatient hospital stays.1 Dario's multi-chronic condition platform is designed to address the high cost of chronic diseases by driving improved clinical outcomes associated with lowering the cost of care. The Dario digital diabetes solution combines a connected, Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared smart blood glucose meter with a robust mobile application designed to engage users with a highly personalized, holistic approach to managing health.

The study conducted by Sanofi and presented at ISPOR demonstrates a statistically significant 9.3% reduction in all-cause Heath Care Resource Utilization (HCRU), including a 23.5% reduction in hospitalizations, in Dario users after 12 months. This impact of Dario's digital diabetes solution across total health care utilization provides evidence that a whole-health approach to managing chronic conditions like diabetes can potentially reduce utilization rates that lead to potential cost savings.

Setting a New Standard for Digital Health Evidence Generation

This study, which is the first of its kind in digital health research, used de-identified user data from Dario and claims data, through tokenization, to build highly comparable groups through a meticulous matching method that matched 2,445 Dario users with 7,334 non-users. The difference-in-difference method was used to analyze changes between the start and end of the study period in each group and between Dario user and non-user groups, on predefined primary and secondary endpoints.

"We are incredibly proud of this new research demonstrating Dario's ability to potentially reduce health care utilization through a holistic, user-centric digital health solution. These results are important not only to our clients and partners who are looking for solutions to help reduce the cost of care, but also to the market as we push for more accountability in digital health research," said Omar Manejwala, Chief Medical Officer, Dario. "We are indebted to our strategic partners at Sanofi venturing together on the journey to accelerate innovation in digital health, and this study marks another major accomplishment for our partnership."

"We are excited to contribute to the body of evidence in digital health with this seminal real-world study that evaluates a third-party digital health solution. We strive to be a leader in solving issues of patient access and system viability. By applying our rigorous and innovative approach to evidence generation, we facilitate broader patient access to digital interventions that can reduce resource burden for the healthcare system," said Felix Lee, Medical Head of Digital Healthcare, Sanofi. "These results mark our foray into whole-person care beyond today's mainstay of disease-centered treatment paradigms."

This research is the first of several studies to be released based on this data analysis to demonstrate the impact of Dario on clinical, resource utilization and financial outcomes. To read more about this research, CLICK HERE.

The data from this study was collected following receipt of all required patient consents.

1 Health Care Utilization and Costs of Diabetes - PubMed (nih.gov)

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

