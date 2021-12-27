DarkPulse : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 23, 2021

DARKPULSE, INC.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On December 23, 2021, pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors and a majority vote of the holders of Series D Preferred Stock of DarkPulse, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), the Company amended the Certificate of Designation for the Series D Preferred Stock. Pursuant to the amendment, Section 4 was changed to the following:

4. Conversion. Each share of Series D Stock shall be convertible, at the sole and exclusive election of the holder of such share of Series D Preferred Stock, into two (2) shares of Common Stock of the Corporation.

The Certificate of Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.01 hereto.

Exhibit No. Description 3.01 Certificate of Amendment for Series D Preferred Stock filed December 23, 2021

