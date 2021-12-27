Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  DarkPulse, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    DPLS   US2372451052

DARKPULSE, INC.

(DPLS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

DarkPulse : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

12/27/2021 | 04:37pm GMT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 23, 2021

Commission File Number 000-18730

DARKPULSE, INC.

(Exact name of small business issuer as specified in its charter)

Delaware 87-0472109

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

1345 Ave of the Americas, 2ndFloor,New York, NY10105

(Address of principal executive offices)

800-436-1436

(Issuer's telephone number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Not applicable.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On December 23, 2021, pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors and a majority vote of the holders of Series D Preferred Stock of DarkPulse, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), the Company amended the Certificate of Designation for the Series D Preferred Stock. Pursuant to the amendment, Section 4 was changed to the following:

4. Conversion. Each share of Series D Stock shall be convertible, at the sole and exclusive election of the holder of such share of Series D Preferred Stock, into two (2) shares of Common Stock of the Corporation.

The Certificate of Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.01 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
3.01 Certificate of Amendment for Series D Preferred Stock filed December 23, 2021
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted in Inline XBRL)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

DarkPulse, Inc.

Date: December 27, 2021 By: /s/ Dennis O'Leary
Dennis O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Darkpulse Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 16:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,28 M - -0,21 M
Net Debt 2020 2,11 M - 1,57 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 345 M 345 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
