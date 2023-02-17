Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. DarkPulse, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPLS   US2372451052

DARKPULSE, INC.

(DPLS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:55:47 2023-02-16 pm EST
0.006700 USD    0.00%
09:06aDarkpulse : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
09:02aDarkpulse, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Darkpulse, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DarkPulse : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 16, 2023

Commission File Number 000-18730

DARKPULSE, INC.

(Exact name of small business issuer as specified in its charter)

Delaware 87-0472109

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

815 Walker Street, Suite 1155, Houston, TX 77002

(Address of principal executive offices)

800-436-1436

(Issuer's telephone number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Not applicable.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 16, 2023, Dennis O'Leary, the Chief Executive Officer of DarkPulse, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), participated in an interview with James Hicks with the Lunch With A Lawyer Podcast. The interview can be found at the following link and is incorporated herein by reference:

https://twitter.com/jameshicks/status/1626280797270417416?s=20

The furnishing of the interview is not an admission as to the materiality of any information therein. The information contained in the interview is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of more complete information included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public announcements that the Company has made and may make from time to time by press release or otherwise. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is appropriate. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosures.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the interview shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in the interview shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the SEC made by the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

DarkPulse, Inc.

Date: February 17, 2023 By: /s/ Dennis O'Leary
Dennis O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer
2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Darkpulse Inc. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DARKPULSE, INC.
09:06aDarkpulse : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
09:02aDarkpulse, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Darkpulse, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10Darkpulse, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Darkpulse, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11Darkpulse, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11DarkPulse Engages The Blueshirt Group For Investor Relations
PR
01/04Darkpulse : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
01/04Darkpulse, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
2022Darkpulse, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,78  - -
Net income 2021 -4,69 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,4 M 46,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 40 468 108x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart DARKPULSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
DarkPulse, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis M. OLeary Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Secretary
Anthony Brown Director & Chief Science Officer
Kenneth Brooks Davidson Chief Operating Officer
Carl Eckel Director
Joseph Catalino Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DARKPULSE, INC.-30.93%46
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD16.46%1 327
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.19.87%1 287
IROBOT CORPORATION-13.26%1 145
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.20%552
TOBII AB (PUBL)34.45%231