DarkPulse : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 16, 2023

Commission File Number 000-18730

DARKPULSE, INC.

(Exact name of small business issuer as specified in its charter)

Delaware 87-0472109 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

815 Walker Street, Suite 1155, Houston, TX 77002

(Address of principal executive offices)

800-436-1436

(Issuer's telephone number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

☒ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Not applicable.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 16, 2023, Dennis O'Leary, the Chief Executive Officer of DarkPulse, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), participated in an interview with James Hicks with the Lunch With A Lawyer Podcast. The interview can be found at the following link and is incorporated herein by reference:

https://twitter.com/jameshicks/status/1626280797270417416?s=20

The furnishing of the interview is not an admission as to the materiality of any information therein. The information contained in the interview is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of more complete information included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public announcements that the Company has made and may make from time to time by press release or otherwise. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is appropriate. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosures.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the interview shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in the interview shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the SEC made by the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

DarkPulse, Inc. Date: February 17, 2023 By: /s/ Dennis O'Leary Dennis O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer