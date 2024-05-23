[DTL1]

June 2024 in respect of the General Meeting. If the BLUE Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting is not returned by the specified time, it may be: (i) handed to representatives of Equiniti or the Chair of the Court Meeting before the start of that meeting; or (ii) scanned and emailed to Equiniti and received before the start of that meeting at proxyvotes@equiniti.comand will still be valid. In the case of the General Meeting, however, unless the WHITE Form of Proxy is returned by the time mentioned in the instructions printed on it, it will be invalid. The completion and return of a Form of Proxy will not prevent Darktrace Shareholders from attending, voting and speaking in person at either the Court Meeting or the General Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, if you so wish and are so entitled.

At the Court Meeting, voting will be by poll and each Scheme Shareholder present in person or by proxy will be entitled to one vote for each Scheme Share held as at the Voting Record Time. The approval required at the Court Meeting is a majority in number of those Scheme Shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy, representing not less than 75 per cent. in value of the Scheme Shares voted by such Scheme Shareholders.

At the General Meeting, voting on the Special Resolution will be by poll and each Darktrace Shareholder present in person or by proxy will be entitled to one vote for each Darktrace Share held as at the Voting Record Time. The approval required for the Special Resolution to be passed is at least 75 per cent. of the vote cast on the Special Resolution in person or by proxy.

If you have any questions about this document, the Court Meeting, the General Meeting or on the completion and return of the Forms of Proxy or the GREEN Form of Election (if applicable), please call the Shareholder Helpline between 8.30 a.m. and

5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday (except public holidays in England & Wales) on +44 (0) 333 207 6394 (from outside the UK, international rates apply). Please note that calls may be monitored or recorded and the Shareholder Helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Acquisition or the Scheme or give any financial, legal or tax advice.

Any changes to the arrangements for the Court Meeting and/or the General Meeting will be communicated to Scheme Shareholders and Darktrace Shareholders before the Meetings, through Darktrace's website at https://ir.darktrace.com/and by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

Certain terms used in this document are defined in Part IX (Definitions). References to times in this document are to London, United Kingdom time unless otherwise stated.

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the United Kingdom, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (together, "Goldman Sachs") are acting exclusively for Bidco and Thoma Bravo as financial advisers and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and other matters set out in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than Bidco and Thoma Bravo for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs, nor for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition, the content of this document or any matter referred to herein. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of Goldman Sachs' subsidiaries, affiliates or branches owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whet her direct, indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Goldman Sachs in connection with this document, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Darktrace and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than Darktrace for providing the protections afforded to clients of Jefferies nor for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this document. Neither Jefferies nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Jefferies in connection with this document, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Qatalyst Partners Limited ("Qatalyst Partners"), which is authorised in the UK by the FCA, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Darktrace and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be acting for any other person and will not be responsible to any person other than Darktrace for providing the protections afforded to clients of Qatalyst Partners or for advising any other person in respect of the matters referred to in this document. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Qatalyst Partners as to the contents of this document.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), which is authorised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is authorised and subject to limited regulation by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as a corporate broker and connected adviser for Darktrace and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Darktrace for providing the protections afforded to clients of Berenberg nor for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition or any other matters referred to in this document. Neither Berenberg nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility to any person who is not a client of Berenberg in connection with this document, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

The financial advisers and any of their respective affiliates may have engaged in transactions with, and provided various investment banking, financial advisory, risk management, hedging and other services for, Darktrace, Thoma Bravo or Bidco, for which they would have received customary fees. The financial advisers and any of their respective affiliates may provide such services to, Darktrace, Thoma Bravo or Bidco and any of their respective affiliates in the future. In addition, the financial advisers and any of their respective affiliates may also provide risk management products to Darktrace, Thoma Bravo or Bidco or any parties related to any of them in connection with the Acquisition for which they could receive payment(s), earn a profit and/or suffer or avoid a loss contingent on the closing of the Acquisition (and the quantum of such amounts may potentially be significantly in excess of the fees earned by the relevant financial adviser for its services acting as financial adviser in connection with the Acquisition).

