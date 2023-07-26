(Alliance News) - Darktrace PLC on Wednesday launched Darktrace Heal, an artificial intelligence-enabled product designed to prepare businesses for cyber-attacks.

The Cambridge-based artificial intelligence cybersecurity developer said that Heal provides security teams with the ability to simulate real attacks within their own environments.

The product creates bespoke incident response plans as cyber incidents unfold and automates actions to rapidly respond to and recover from those incidents.

"At Darktrace, we build technology by looking at where AI can be the most valuable in augmenting the people in a security team and how it can have the most positive impact on their work," said Chief Technology Officer Jack Stockdale.

"With Heal, we've turned our attention to cyber resilience. We're upskilling teams and reducing the overload analysts face during an attack, to help them recover and get back to business faster and more effectively."

Darktrace shares were trading 1.2% lower at 393.28 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

