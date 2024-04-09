(Alliance News) - Darktrace PLC on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest ActiveAI Security Platform.

The Cambridge, England-based cybersecurity company's new platform aims to help organisations improve their security operations and shift to a focus on proactive cyber resilience from one of threat detection.

Chief Product Officer Max Heinemeyer said: "Security teams are reaching a breaking point, forced into a reactive state by too many alerts, too little time, and a fragmented security stack."

This focus on resilience is made possible with an array of new features and innovations unveiled today designed to free security teams by providing greater visibility, eliminating alert fatigue, and highlighting security gaps.

In addition to this, Darktrace announced new features for its email service which will prevent early-stage phishing and spot compromised accounts more efficiently.

These improvements to the product range follow a report commissioned by the company which surveyed nearly 1,800 security leaders and practitioners across 14 countries.

It revealed that 74% of respondents believe AI-augmented cyber threats are already having a significant impact on their organisations, and 60% feel they are currently underprepared to defend themselves from such attacks.

The arrival of further features for the ActiveAI Security Platform is expected over the coming months.

Darktrace shares were down 0.6% to 438.29 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

