Darktrace plc is a United Kingdom-based autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company. The Company is focused on providing AI for enterprises. Its portfolio includes Network, Cloud, Endpoint, Zero Trust, Email, Software as a Service (SaaS), and Operational Technology (OT). Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware; Darktrace RESPOND that works autonomously to disarm attacks whenever they occur and reacts to threats in seconds, as well as works 24/7 as it frees up security teams and resources; and Darktrace HEAL, which enables organizations to restore business affected by cyber-attacks to trusted operational states through AI assistance.

Sector Software