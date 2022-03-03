Log in
    DARK   GB00BNYK8G86

DARKTRACE PLC

(DARK)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -  03/22 03:39:05 am
542 GBX   +17.83%
03:25aAjisen Forecasts Turn to Profit in 2021
MT
03:24aDarktrace raises 2022 outlook again on strong cyber demand
RE
03:12aLondon Shares to Open Lower on Russia-Ukraine Jitters
DJ
Darktrace raises 2022 outlook again on strong cyber demand

03/03/2022 | 03:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: A lock icon, signifying an encrypted Internet connection, is seen on an Internet Explorer browser in Paris, France

LONDON (Reuters) - British cybersecurity company Darktrace on Thursday raised its full-year guidance for the second time in three months, reflecting strong customer growth and retention.

The group, which listed in April last year, now expects a year-on-year increase in constant currency annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2022 of between 38.5% and 40%, versus previous guidance of 37% to 38.5%.

That forecast implies a year-on-year increase in net constant currency ARR added of between 24% and 29%, versus 19% to 24% previously, it said.

Revenue growth was forecast at between 44.5% and 46.5%, against 42% to 44% previously.

This increase is also partly driven by lower than previously predicted forecasts for foreign exchange headwinds, which accelerates the conversion of constant currency ARR to U.S. dollar denominated revenue.

Darktrace has incorporated the expected impact of its recent purchase of Cybersprint into its guidance.

Full year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin was forecast at between 10% and 12%, up from 3% to 6% previously.

In the six months to Dec. 31, 2021, the group's adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $46.7 million on revenue up 52.3% to $192.6 million.

The group saw strong revenue growth across all geographic markets and customer sizes. Its customer base rose 39.6% to 6,531.

Shares in Darktrace, up 9.4% so far this year, closed on Wednesday at 460 pence, valuing the business at 3.2 billion pounds ($4.3 billion).

($1 = 0.7467 pounds

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
