  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Darktrace plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DARK   GB00BNYK8G86

DARKTRACE PLC

(DARK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:07:34 2023-02-09 am EST
248.60 GBX   +2.47%
04:00aDarktrace unveils Prevent/OT to pre-empt infrastructure cyber-attacks
AN
02/03TRADING UPDATES: GCP Infra hails NAV rise; Jadestone profits from oil
AN
02/02Darktrace plc commences an Equity Buyback for 7,181,838 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization granted on November 3, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Darktrace unveils Prevent/OT to pre-empt infrastructure cyber-attacks

02/09/2023 | 04:00am EST
(Alliance News) - Darktrace PLC on Thursday said its Prevent/OT product is now available for use in pre-empting cyber attacks on "the world's most critical infrastructure".

The Cambridge, England-based artificial intelligence cybersecurity developer said Prevent/OT uses AI to "think like an attacker" to visualise pathways within information technology and operational technology which lead to critical infrastructure assets.

From this, it claims Prevent/OT "empower[s] defenders to harden environments and stay steps ahead of the adversary".

Prevent/OT is part of the Darktrace/OT product family, which looks to protect complex industrial environments against known and unknown attacks. This involves using machine-learning AI to discover and identify assets, detecting subtle deviations that point to a cyber-threat.

Darktrace said its Detect and Respond products, first launched in 2015, are currently by hundreds of critical infrastructure companies in utilities including electric, water, oil and gas, maritime, and transportation.

It added it has signed several new deals with critical infrastructure organisations around the world in the last three months.

This includes a multi-million-dollar, multi-year deal with a "major" provider of critical infrastructure services; a power transmission company with a majority stake in its national power grid; an energy supplier with over 500 gas stations; a global chemicals company operating in over 20 countries and a New York-listed crude oil and natural gas provider.

Darktrace currently defends customers across all 16 critical infrastructure sectors designated by the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, it said.

"We are incredibly proud to support the many critical infrastructure organizations that we do today and excited to deliver this new capability to prevent the worst-case attacks before they can happen. We are seeing great interest from customers in these capabilities," said Darktrace Industrial Security Solutions Architect Jeffrey Macre.

Chief Executive Officer Poppy Gustafsson added: "Critical infrastructure is a top target for the world's most sophisticated and well-resourced cyber-attackers. Now with our Prevent/OT product, defenders can prioritize and test the routes adversaries might take to get to the 'crown jewels'.

"Crucially, we can then harden defenses against that attack in advance of the worst happening. That is truly game changing in the ongoing battle for control of the world's critical infrastructure and I am delighted that Darktrace has continued to evolve its product family to address this global challenge."

Shares in Darktrace were up 3.3% to 250.70 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.40% 85.28 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
DARKTRACE PLC 2.93% 251.5 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.35% 432.0946 Real-time Quote.-7.14%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.12% 113.9807 Real-time Quote.-45.10%
WTI 0.05% 78.792 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 542 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,36 M - -
Net cash 2023 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -169x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 917 M 1 917 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 39,3%
