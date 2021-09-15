Log in
    DARK   GB00BNYK8G86

DARKTRACE PLC

(DARK)
Darktrace : ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cybersecurity demand

09/15/2021
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Darktrace, the British cybersecurity company that listed in April, increased its revenue growth forecast for its 2022 financial year for the second time in as many months on Wednesday, reflecting strong demand for its AI-driven products.

The company, whose shares have increased more than 150% since its IPO, upgraded its outlook after reporting a better-than-expected 41.3% rise in revenue to $281.3 million for the year to end-June.

It said it expects growth of 35% and 37% this year, up from its previous forecast of 29% to 32%.

Its operating loss, however, increased to $38.5 million from $24.9 million the previous year, partly due to costs associated with the listing.

Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson said the company had delivered a robust financial and operational performance.

"In this new era of cyber-threat, Darktrace is helping organizations from every industry sector, including providers of critical national infrastructure, to protect their digital assets, and avoid the serious disruption that cyber-attacks can cause," she said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


