  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Darktrace plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DARK   GB00BNYK8G86

DARKTRACE PLC

(DARK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/03 04:52:36 am
592.75 GBX   -6.28%
Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps

11/03/2021 | 04:38am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

Nov 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight oil stocks outweighed a rebound in miners, while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK rate hike.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index declined 0.2% by 0813 GMT, with gains in metal stocks offset by weakness in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

UK's energy subindex fell 0.9%, tracking crude prices after industry data showed a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.

Many investors are expecting the Bank of England to raise interest rates on Thursday for the first time since the start of the pandemic amid rising inflationary expectations and supply chain problems. However, signs of slowing growth have raised some doubts about potential hikes.

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc extended last week's losses, declining 7.1% after British private-equity firm Vitruvian Partners said that it had sold about 11 million ordinary shares in the company.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index dropped 0.1%, with Pets At Home Group down 2.8% after chief executive officer Peter Pritchard agreed to step down. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.57% 339.5544 Delayed Quote.35.38%
DARKTRACE PLC -5.24% 598 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC -1.96% 489.6 Delayed Quote.19.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 388 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -100x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 536 M 5 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 605
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart DARKTRACE PLC
Duration : Period :
Darktrace plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DARKTRACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 632,50 GBX
Average target price 885,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Poppy Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine A. Graham Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gordon Hurst Chairman
Jack Stockdale Chief Technology Officer
Nick Trim Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DARKTRACE PLC0.00%5 534
MICROSOFT CORPORATION49.78%2 472 904
ADOBE INC.28.05%304 607
ORACLE CORPORATION45.90%258 005
SEA LIMITED80.97%198 903
SAP SE18.39%173 446