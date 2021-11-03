Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%
Nov 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as
losses in heavyweight oil stocks outweighed a rebound in miners,
while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK
rate hike.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index declined 0.2% by
0813 GMT, with gains in metal stocks offset by
weakness in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP.
UK's energy subindex fell 0.9%, tracking
crude prices after industry data showed a big build in crude oil
and distillate stocks in the United States and as pressure
mounted on OPEC to increase supply.
Many investors are expecting the Bank of England to raise
interest rates on Thursday for the first time since the start of
the pandemic amid rising inflationary expectations and supply
chain problems. However, signs of slowing growth have raised
some doubts about potential hikes.
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc extended last
week's losses, declining 7.1% after British private-equity firm
Vitruvian Partners said that it had sold about 11 million
ordinary shares in the company.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index dropped
0.1%, with Pets At Home Group down 2.8% after chief
executive officer Peter Pritchard agreed to step down.
