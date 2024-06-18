Darktrace PLC - Cambridge, England-based cybersecurity company - Shareholders approve scheme of arrangement by which bid by Thoma Bravo will be facilitated at general meeting. Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson says: "We are pleased that our shareholders have overwhelmingly voted in favour of Thoma Bravo's offer to acquire Darktrace. While the deal remains subject to regulatory approvals, this is a significant milestone in the next chapter for Darktrace as we continue our exciting growth story from British technology start up to a global cybersecurity leader. From our headquarters in Cambridge, we are building innovative AI-powered cyber security products that prevent and defend against cybercrime in an era of accelerating threats."
Current stock price: 578.00 pence
12-month change: up 75%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
