April 11 (Reuters) - Darktrace raised its annual revenue and margin forecasts for the third time this year after the British cybersecurity company's third-quarter revenue jumped nearly 27%.

The company has benefited from demand for its services due to an increase in digital attacks, as well as the artificial intelligence boom. It expects revenue from new customers to grow as the economic environment begins to improve.

"We believe the markets in which we operate are emerging from a period of relative economic uncertainty and moving to an environment where organisations can prioritise proactive cyber defense," Chief Financial Officer Cathy Graham said on Thursday.

Darktrace's revenue for the year ending June is expected to grow at least 25.5%, compared with its previous forecast range of increasing 23.5% to 25.0%.

The company raised its annual revenue and core profit margins forecast in January, and again in March.

Annual core profit margin is now expected to be at least 23%, from an earlier forecast of at least 21%. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)