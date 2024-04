April 11 (Reuters) - Darktrace raised its annual revenue and margin forecasts for the second time in a month on Thursday after the British cybersecurity company's third-quarter revenue jumped nearly 27%.

Revenue for the year ending June is expected to grow at least 25.5%, compared with its previous forecast range of 23.5% to 25.0%. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)