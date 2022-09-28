Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cloud-based data platform Workiva
has received takeover interest from private equity firms
Thoma Bravo and TPG, Bloomberg News reported on
Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.
Private equity firms have taken several software companies
including Anaplan and Zendesk Inc private this year.
Thoma Bravo this year has acquired cybersecurity firm
SailPoint, agreed to buy Ping Identity Holding and has
expressed interest in British firm Darktrace Plc and
Australia's Nearmap.
Workiva, which currently has a market value of $3.4 billion,
told Reuters it would not comment on market rumors and
speculation.
Thoma Bravo and TPG also declined to comment on any
potential takeover interest in Workiva.
The Iowa-based company's shares closed up nearly 18% on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)