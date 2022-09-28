Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Darktrace plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DARK   GB00BNYK8G86

DARKTRACE PLC

(DARK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-28 am EDT
313.80 GBX   +0.51%
05:51pWorkiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
04:56pWorkiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
02:43aUK Stocks Dominate Bloomberg M&A Watchlist; BT Top Takeover Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Workiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News

09/28/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cloud-based data platform Workiva has received takeover interest from private equity firms Thoma Bravo and TPG, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Private equity firms have taken several software companies including Anaplan and Zendesk Inc private this year.

Thoma Bravo this year has acquired cybersecurity firm SailPoint, agreed to buy Ping Identity Holding and has expressed interest in British firm Darktrace Plc and Australia's Nearmap.

Workiva, which currently has a market value of $3.4 billion, told Reuters it would not comment on market rumors and speculation.

Thoma Bravo and TPG also declined to comment on any potential takeover interest in Workiva.

The Iowa-based company's shares closed up nearly 18% on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akash Sriram and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DARKTRACE PLC 0.51% 313.8 Delayed Quote.-25.70%
NEARMAP LTD -1.47% 2.01 Delayed Quote.32.04%
PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. 0.14% 28.15 Delayed Quote.22.86%
TPG INC. 3.18% 28.57 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WORKIVA INC. 17.64% 76.15 Delayed Quote.-50.39%
ZENDESK, INC. 0.07% 76.5 Delayed Quote.-26.69%
All news about DARKTRACE PLC
05:51pWorkiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
04:56pWorkiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
02:43aUK Stocks Dominate Bloomberg M&A Watchlist; BT Top Takeover Target
MT
09/26Darktrace : Proxy Form
PU
09/26Darktrace plc Announces Five New Customers in the Critical Infrastructure Sector Global..
CI
09/22Property Giant RioCan Defends Huge Development in Downtown Toronto with Darktrace AI
AQ
09/22Riocan Defends Huge Development in Downtown Toronto with Darktrace AI
CI
09/09PUMP / DUMP #44 : This week's gainers and losers
MS
09/09Why is the market going up this morning?
MS
09/09Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Rege..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DARKTRACE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 546 M - -
Net income 2023 4,64 M - -
Net cash 2023 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 394x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 214 M 2 214 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart DARKTRACE PLC
Duration : Period :
Darktrace plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DARKTRACE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 313,80 GBX
Average target price 586,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 87,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Poppy Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Catherine A. Graham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gordon Mark Hurst Non-Executive Chairman
Jack Stockdale Chief Technology Officer
Mike Beck Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DARKTRACE PLC-25.70%2 202
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-47.29%6 127
KNOWBE4, INC.-7.72%3 720
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-40.86%2 935
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-56.36%1 120
BEIJING INFOSEC TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-15.40%723