Darling Ingredients Inc. : Issues Statement on Diamond Green Diesel

08/29/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR, "Darling") – is issuing the following statement regarding its joint venture Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), located in Norco, Louisiana.

In advance of Hurricane Ida's landfall, DGD was shut down in a safe and controlled manner. The safety of our workers, their families and surrounding community is the primary focus of shutting down and securing DGD's facility.

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For More Information, contact:                          


Jim Stark, Vice President, Investor Relations        

Email : james.stark@darlingii.com

5601 MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75038            

Phone : 972-281-4823

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-issues-statement-on-diamond-green-diesel-301364846.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
