Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Net income of $647.7 million , or $3.99 per GAAP diluted share

, or per GAAP diluted share Net sales of $6.8 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $1,611.9 million

Global ingredients business EBITDA of $1,109.9 million

Received $163.6 million in cash dividends from Diamond Green Diesel

in cash dividends from Repurchased $52.9 million of common stock

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $84.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $156.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a decrease in Darling's share of Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) earnings. The company also reported net sales of $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net sales of $1.8 billion for the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended Dec. 30, 2023, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $6.8 billion, compared to net sales of $6.5 billion for fiscal year 2022. Net income for fiscal year 2023 was $647.7 million, or $3.99 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $737.7 million, or $4.49 per diluted share in fiscal year 2022.

"Darling Ingredients had another great year with its 6th record year of growth in volumes and combined adjusted EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our vertically integrated business continues to demonstrate that Darling Ingredients can deliver strong earnings that offsets commodity volatility."

DGD sold 336.6 million gallons of renewable diesel for the fourth quarter 2023 at an average of $0.23 per gallon EBITDA. In 2023, DGD sold 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $0.81 per gallon EBITDA. Darling Ingredients received a total of $163.6 million in cash dividends from the joint venture in 2023.

Combined adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2023 was $350.9 million, compared to $413.0 million for the same period in 2022. Combined adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2023 totaled $1.61 billion, as compared to $1.54 billion in fiscal year 2022.

As of Dec. 30, 2023, Darling Ingredients had $126.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $832.5 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of Dec. 30, 2023, was $4.4 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 3.26X as of Dec. 30, 2023. Capital expenditures were $174.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023, and $555.5 million for fiscal year 2023.

"Darling Ingredients is committed to continuing to drive shareholder results. We have built a strong business and remain optimistic on a strong performance in 2024," Stuewe said.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 (unaudited)









Net sales $ 1,045,642 $ 423,836 $ 144,605 $ - $ 1,614,083 Cost of sales and operating expenses 755,062 311,163 111,427 - 1,177,652 Gross Margin 290,580 112,673 33,178 - 436,431











Loss (gain) on sale of assets 1 (8,243) (40) - (8,282) Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,281 30,195 6,714 18,430 132,620 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 3,934 9,199 - - 13,133 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 1,726 1,726 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,167 - - - 5,167 Depreciation and amortization 98,400 26,655 8,480 4,394 137,929 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 4,690 - 4,690 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 105,797 $ 54,867 $ 22,714 $ (24,550) $ 158,828 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,508 - - - 1,508 Segment income/(loss) $ 107,305 $ 54,867 $ 22,714 $ (24,550) $ 160,336











Segment EBITDA $ 213,298 $ 90,721 $ 26,504 $ (18,430) $ 312,093 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 38,816 - 38,816 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 213,298 $ 90,721 $ 65,320 $ (18,430) $ 350,909

























Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2022









Net sales $ 1,216,073 $ 387,733 $ 164,277 $ - $ 1,768,083 Cost of sales and operating expenses 950,778 294,417 134,093 - 1,379,288 Gross Margin 265,295 93,316 30,184 - 388,795











Loss (gain) on sale of assets 169 (117) 14 - 66 Selling, general and administrative expenses 73,736 28,073 3,769 16,142 121,720 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - 21,109 - - 21,109 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 2,738 2,738 Depreciation and amortization 91,282 14,722 8,606 2,774 117,384 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 123,448 - 123,448 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 100,108 $ 29,529 $ 141,243 $ (21,654) $ 249,226 Equity in net loss of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (831) - - - (831) Segment income/(loss) $ 99,277 $ 29,529 $ 141,243 $ (21,654) $ 248,395











Segment EBITDA $ 191,390 $ 65,360 $ 26,401 $ (16,142) $ 267,009 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 145,984 - 145,984 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 191,390 $ 65,360 $ 172,385 $ (16,142) $ 412,993

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2023 (unaudited)









Net sales $ 4,472,592 $ 1,752,065 $ 563,423 $ - $ 6,788,080 Cost of sales and operating expenses 3,385,859 1,310,581 446,620 - 5,143,060 Gross Margin 1,086,733 441,484 116,803 - 1,645,020











Loss (gain) on sale of assets 814 (8,144) (91) - (7,421) Selling, general and administrative expenses 310,363 128,464 23,543 80,164 542,534 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 4,026 14,527 - - 18,553 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 13,884 13,884 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,891)





(7,891) Depreciation and amortization 360,249 94,991 34,466 12,309 502,015 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 366,380 - 366,380 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 419,172 $ 211,646 $ 425,265 $ (106,357) $ 949,726 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 5,011 - - - 5,011 Segment income/(loss) $ 424,183 $ 211,646 $ 425,265 $ (106,357) $ 954,737











Segment EBITDA $ 775,556 $ 321,164 $ 93,351 $ (80,164) $ 1,109,907 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 501,987 - 501,987 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 775,556 $ 321,164 $ 595,338 $ (80,164) $ 1,611,894

























Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022









Net sales $ 4,539,000 $ 1,459,630 $ 533,574 $ - $ 6,532,204 Cost of sales and operating expenses 3,473,506 1,102,250 426,853 - 5,002,609 Gross Margin 1,065,494 357,380 106,721 - 1,529,595











Gain on sale of assets (3,426) (1,008) (60) - (4,494) Selling, general and administrative expenses 258,781 101,681 13,690 62,456 436,608 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 8,557 21,109 - - 29,666 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 16,372 16,372 Depreciation and amortization 295,249 59,029 29,500 10,943 394,721 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 372,346 - 372,346 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 506,333 $ 176,569 $ 435,937 $ (89,771) $ 1,029,068 Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 5,102 - - - 5,102 Segment income/(loss) $ 511,435 $ 176,569 $ 435,937 $ (89,771) $ 1,034,170











Segment EBITDA $ 810,139 $ 256,707 $ 93,091 $ (62,456) $ 1,097,481 DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 443,487 - 443,487 Combined adjusted EBITDA $ 810,139 $ 256,707 $ 536,578 $ (62,456) $ 1,540,968

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022



















December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 126,502 $ 127,016 Restricted cash

292 315 Accounts receivable, net

626,008 559,695 Accounts receivable due from related party -

Diamond Green Diesel

172,283 116,878 Inventories

758,739 673,621 Prepaid expenses

105,657 85,665 Income taxes refundable

23,599 18,583 Other current assets

42,586 56,324 Total current assets

1,855,666 1,638,097







Property, plant and equipment, net

2,935,185 2,462,082 Intangible assets, net

1,075,892 865,122 Goodwill

2,484,502 1,970,377 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,251,629 1,926,395 Operating lease right-of-use assets

205,539 186,141 Other assets

234,960 136,268 Deferred income taxes

17,711 17,888



$ 11,061,084 $ 9,202,370 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 60,703 $ 69,846 Accounts payable, principally trade

425,588 472,491 Income taxes payable

15,522 44,851 Current operating lease liabilities

55,325 49,232 Accrued expenses

440,999 432,023 Total current liabilities

998,137 1,068,443 Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,366,370 3,314,969 Long-term operating lease liabilities

154,903 141,703 Other non-current liabilities

349,809 298,933 Deferred income taxes

498,174 481,832 Total liabilities

6,367,393 5,305,880 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,744 1,736 Additional paid-in capital

1,697,787 1,660,084 Treasury stock, at cost

(629,008) (554,451) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(198,346) (383,874) Retained earnings

3,733,254 3,085,528 Total Darling's stockholders' equity

4,605,431 3,809,023 Noncontrolling interests

88,260 87,467 Total Stockholders' Equity

4,693,691 3,896,490



$ 11,061,084 $ 9,202,370

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Three and Twelve Months Ended Dec. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change



December 30,

December 31,

Favorable

December 30,

December 31,

Favorable



2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

2023

2022

(Unfavorable) Net sales $ 1,614,083

$ 1,768,083

$ (154,000)

$ 6,788,080

$ 6,532,204

$ 255,876 Costs and expenses:























Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,177,652

1,379,288

201,636

5,143,060

5,002,609

(140,451)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets (8,282)

66

8,348

(7,421)

(4,494)

2,927

Selling, general and administrative expenses 132,620

121,720

(10,900)

542,534

436,608

(105,926)

Restructuring and asset impairment charges 13,133

21,109

7,976

18,553

29,666

11,113

Acquisition and integration costs 1,726

2,738

1,012

13,884

16,372

2,488

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,167

-

(5,167)

(7,891)

-

7,891

Depreciation and amortization 137,929

117,384

(20,545)

502,015

394,721

(107,294) Total costs and expenses 1,459,945

1,642,305

182,360

6,204,734

5,875,482

(329,252)

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 4,690

123,448

(118,758)

366,380

372,346

(5,966) Operating income 158,828

249,226

(90,398)

949,726

1,029,068

(79,342) Other expense:























Interest expense (68,453)

(46,139)

(22,314)

(259,223)

(125,566)

(133,657)

Foreign currency gain (loss) (206)

(5,272)

5,066

8,133

(11,277)

19,410

Other income (expense), net 2,825

242

2,583

16,310

(3,609)

19,919 Total other expense (65,834)

(51,169)

(14,665)

(234,780)

(140,452)

(94,328) Equity in net income (loss)





















of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,508

(831)

2,339

5,011

5,102

(91) Income from operations before income taxes 94,502

197,226

(102,724)

719,957

893,718

(173,761) Income tax expense 7,246

37,995

30,749

59,568

146,626

87,058 Net income 87,256

159,231

(71,975)

660,389

747,092

(86,703) Net income attributable to























noncontrolling interests (2,740)

(2,671)

(69)

(12,663)

(9,402)

(3,261) Net income attributable to Darling $ 84,516

$ 156,560

$ (72,044)

$ 647,726

$ 737,690

$ (89,964)

























Basic income per share: $ 0.53

$ 0.98

$ (0.45)

$ 4.05

$ 4.58

$ (0.53) Diluted income per share: $ 0.52

$ 0.96

$ (0.44)

$ 3.99

$ 4.49

$ (0.50)

























Number of diluted common shares: 161,935

163,504





162,387

164,121





Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)























































Twelve Months Ended









(unaudited)

December 30,

December 31,

Cash flows from operating activities: 2023

2022



Net income

$ 660,389

$ 747,092



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 502,015

394,721





Gain on sale of assets (7,421)

(4,494)





Asset impairment 4,734

29,666





Deferred taxes

(22,241)

46,734





Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,891)

-





Decrease in long-term pension liability (1,040)

(7,037)





Stock-based compensation expense 33,156

25,005





Write-off deferred loan costs 653

-





Deferred loan cost amortization 6,216

4,984





Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (371,391)

(377,448)





Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries 168,277

95,546





Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:











Accounts receivable (10,832)

(56,543)





Income taxes refundable/payable (39,933)

(3,495)





Inventories and prepaid expenses 49,582

(130,170)





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (82,939)

65,936





Other

17,929

(16,758)







Net cash provided by operating activities 899,263

813,739

Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures (555,480)

(391,309)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,093,183)

(1,772,437)



Investment in Diamond Green Diesel (75,000)

(264,750)



Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries (27)

-



Loan to Diamond Green Diesel -

(50,000)



Loan repayment from Diamond Green Diesel 25,000

50,000



Gross proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets 10,748

13,442



Proceeds from insurance settlement 14,014

-



Payments related to routes and other intangibles (1,524)

(1,492)







Net cash used in investing activities (1,675,452)

(2,416,546)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt 817,101

1,934,885



Payments on long-term debt (319,367)

(63,078)



Borrowings from revolving credit facility 2,666,360

1,873,795



Payments on revolving credit facility (2,194,902)

(1,897,280)



Net cash overdraft financing (9,780)

24,069



Acquisition hold-back payments (3,793)

-



Deferred loan costs (9)

(16,780)



Repurchase of common stock (52,941)

(125,531)



Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (17,296)

(46,944)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests (9,081)

(4,532)







Net cash provided by financing activities 876,292

1,678,604

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows 14,179

5,299

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 114,282

81,096

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,168

69,072

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 264,450

$ 150,168



Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)























December 31,

December 31,









2023

2022

Assets:













Total current assets

$ 1,877,430

$ 1,304,805



Property, plant and equipment, net

3,838,800

3,866,854



Other assets

89,697

61,665





Total assets

$ 5,805,927

$ 5,233,324

















Liabilities and members' equity:











Total current portion of long term debt

$ 278,639

$ 217,066



Total other current liabilities

417,918

515,023



Total long term debt

737,097

774,783



Total other long term liabilities

16,996

17,249



Total members' equity

4,355,277

3,709,203





Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 5,805,927

$ 5,233,324



Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands)



















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended









$ Change







$ Change





December 31,

December 31,

Favorable



December 31,

December 31,

Favorable Revenues: 2023

2022

(Unfavorable)



2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Operating revenues $ 1,633,795

$ 1,594,552

$ 39,243



$ 6,990,622

$ 5,501,166

$ 1,489,456 Expenses:

























Total costs and expenses less



























lower of cost or market inventory

valuation and depreciation,

amortization and accretion expense 1,495,293

1,302,584

(192,709)



5,925,778

4,614,192

(1,311,586)

Lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory

valuation adjustment 60,871

-

(60,871)



60,871

-

(60,871)

Depreciation, amortization and 58,881

36,054

(22,827)



230,921

125,656

(105,265)



accretion expense























Total costs and expenses 1,615,045

1,338,638

(276,407)



6,217,570

4,739,848

(1,477,722)

Operating income 18,750

255,914

(237,164)



773,052

761,318

11,734 Other income 3,454

1,244

2,210



10,317

3,170

7,147 Interest and debt expense, net (12,072)

(10,262)

(1,810)



(49,857)

(19,796)

(30,061)

Income before income tax expense 10,132

246,896

(236,764)



733,512

744,692

(11,180)

Income tax expense 752





(752)



752





(752)

Net income $ 9,380

$ 246,896

$ (237,516)



$ 732,760

$ 744,692

$ (11,932)

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a compliment to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)





















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

December 30,

December 31,



(unaudited)

December 30,

December 31,

(U.S. dollars in thousands) 2023

2022



2023

2022





















Net income attributable to Darling $ 84,516

$ 156,560



$ 647,726

$ 737,690

Depreciation and amortization 137,929

117,384



502,015

394,721

Interest expense 68,453

46,139



259,223

125,566

Income tax expense 7,246

37,995



59,568

146,626

Restructuring and asset impairment charges 13,133

21,109



18,553

29,666

Acquisition and integration costs 1,726

2,738



13,884

16,372

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

5,167

-



(7,891)

-

Foreign currency (gain) loss 206

5,272



(8,133)

11,277

Other (income) expense, net (2,825)

(242)



(16,310)

3,609

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (4,690)

(123,448)



(366,380)

(372,346)

Equity in net (income) loss of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (1,508)

831



(5,011)

(5,102)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,740

2,671



12,663

9,402

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 312,093

$ 267,009



$ 1,109,907

$ 1,097,481

Foreign currency exchange impact (7,932) (1) -



(10,830) (2) -

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 304,161

$ 267,009



$ 1,099,077

$ 1,097,481

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 38,816

$ 145,984



$ 501,987

$ 443,487





















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 350,909

$ 412,993



$ 1,611,894

$ 1,540,968





(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation were the actual average rate for the three months ended December 30, 2023

of €1.00:USD$1.07, R$1.00:USD$0.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.73, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.02, R$1.00:USD$0.19 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.74, respectively.



(2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation were the actual average rate for the twelve months ended December 30, 2023

of €1.00:USD$1.08, R$1.00:USD$0.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.74, as compared to the average rate for the twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.05, R$1.00:USD$0.19 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, respectively.



About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on Feb. 28, 2024.

To join the call as a participant to ask a question, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on February 28, 2024, or call 844-868-8847 (United States) or 412-317-6593 (International) and ask for "The Darling Ingredients Call" that day.

A replay of the call will be available online via the webcast registration link and via phone at 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International) using reference passcode 2510453. The phone replay will be available two hours after the call concludes through March 6, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, the presentation in this report may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated above and represents for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at December 30, 2023. However, the amounts shown below for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other nonrecurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not a recognized accounting measure under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) by taking DGD's operating income plus DGD's depreciation, amortization and accretion expense and then multiplying by 50% to get Darling's share of DGD's EBITDA.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides guidance for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

EBITDA per gallon is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA per gallon is presented here not as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, but rather as a measure of Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance. Since EBITDA per gallon (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by total gallons sold) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA per gallon presentations disclosed by other companies. Management believes that EBITDA per gallon is useful in evaluating Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of EBITDA per gallon generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items presented on a per gallon basis that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release includes "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "project," "planned," "contemplate," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. The Company cautions readers that any such forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including many that are beyond the Company's control.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; reduced demands or prices for biofuels, biogases or renewable electricity; global demands for grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand, reduced volume due to government regulations affecting animal production or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat, used cooking oil, protein or collagen (including, without limitation, collagen peptides and gelatin) finished product prices; changes to government policies around the world relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions that adversely affect prices, margins or markets (including for the DGD Joint Venture), including programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; climate related adverse results, including with respect to the Company's climate goals, targets or commitments; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives or products which do not meet specifications, contract requirements or regulatory standards; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE or ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions, a decline in margins on the products produced by the DGD Joint Venture and issues relating to the announced SAF upgrade project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; tax changes, such as the introduction of a global minimum tax; difficulties or a significant disruption (including, without limitation, due to cyber-attack) in the Company's information systems, networks or the confidentiality, availability or integrity of our data or failure to implement new systems and software successfully; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other associated or emerging conflicts in the Middle East; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, inflation rates, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this report or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. For more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business and the industries in which it operates, see the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors discussion in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new events or otherwise.

Darling Ingredients Contacts Investors: Suann Guthrie

Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com



Media: Jillian Fleming

Director, Global Communications

(972) 541-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2023-results-302073028.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.