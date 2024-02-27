Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

  • Net income of $647.7 million, or $3.99 per GAAP diluted share
  • Net sales of $6.8 billion
  • Combined adjusted EBITDA of $1,611.9 million
  • Global ingredients business EBITDA of $1,109.9 million
  • Received $163.6 million in cash dividends from Diamond Green Diesel
  • Repurchased $52.9 million of common stock

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $84.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $156.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a decrease in Darling's share of Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) earnings. The company also reported net sales of $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with net sales of $1.8 billion for the same period a year ago.

For the fiscal year ended Dec. 30, 2023, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $6.8 billion, compared to net sales of $6.5 billion for fiscal year 2022. Net income for fiscal year 2023 was $647.7 million, or $3.99 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $737.7 million, or $4.49 per diluted share in fiscal year 2022.

"Darling Ingredients had another great year with its 6th record year of growth in volumes and combined adjusted EBITDA," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our vertically integrated business continues to demonstrate that Darling Ingredients can deliver strong earnings that offsets commodity volatility."

DGD sold 336.6 million gallons of renewable diesel for the fourth quarter 2023 at an average of $0.23 per gallon EBITDA. In 2023, DGD sold 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $0.81 per gallon EBITDA. Darling Ingredients received a total of $163.6 million in cash dividends from the joint venture in 2023.

Combined adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2023 was $350.9 million, compared to $413.0 million for the same period in 2022. Combined adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2023 totaled $1.61 billion, as compared to $1.54 billion in fiscal year 2022.

As of Dec. 30, 2023, Darling Ingredients had $126.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $832.5 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of Dec. 30, 2023, was $4.4 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 3.26X as of Dec. 30, 2023. Capital expenditures were $174.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023, and $555.5 million for fiscal year 2023.

"Darling Ingredients is committed to continuing to drive shareholder results. We have built a strong business and remain optimistic on a strong performance in 2024," Stuewe said.  

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)


Feed Ingredients

Food Ingredients

Fuel Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 (unaudited)






Net sales

$          1,045,642

$            423,836

$            144,605

$                   -

$          1,614,083

Cost of sales and operating expenses

755,062

311,163

111,427

-

1,177,652

Gross Margin

290,580

112,673

33,178

-

436,431







Loss (gain) on sale of assets

1

(8,243)

(40)

-

(8,282)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

77,281

30,195

6,714

18,430

132,620

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

3,934

9,199

-

-

13,133

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

1,726

1,726

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

5,167

-

-

-

5,167

Depreciation and amortization

98,400

26,655

8,480

4,394

137,929

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

4,690

-

4,690

Segment operating income/(loss)

$             105,797

$              54,867

$              22,714

$          (24,550)

$             158,828

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,508

-

-

-

1,508

Segment income/(loss)

$             107,305

$              54,867

$              22,714

$          (24,550)

$             160,336







Segment EBITDA

$             213,298

$              90,721

$              26,504

$          (18,430)

$             312,093

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

38,816

-

38,816

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$             213,298

$              90,721

$              65,320

$          (18,430)

$             350,909














Feed Ingredients

Food Ingredients

Fuel Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022






Net sales

$          1,216,073

$            387,733

$            164,277

$                   -

$          1,768,083

Cost of sales and operating expenses

950,778

294,417

134,093

-

1,379,288

Gross Margin

265,295

93,316

30,184

-

388,795







Loss (gain) on sale of assets

169

(117)

14

-

66

Selling, general and administrative expenses

73,736

28,073

3,769

16,142

121,720

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

-

21,109

-

-

21,109

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

2,738

2,738

Depreciation and amortization

91,282

14,722

8,606

2,774

117,384

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

123,448

-

123,448

Segment operating income/(loss)

$             100,108

$              29,529

$            141,243

$          (21,654)

$             249,226

Equity in net loss of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(831)

-

-

-

(831)

Segment income/(loss)

$               99,277

$              29,529

$            141,243

$          (21,654)

$             248,395







Segment EBITDA

$             191,390

$              65,360

$              26,401

$          (16,142)

$             267,009

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

145,984

-

145,984

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$             191,390

$              65,360

$            172,385

$          (16,142)

$             412,993

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands)


Feed Ingredients

Food Ingredients

Fuel Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2023 (unaudited)






Net sales

$          4,472,592

$         1,752,065

$            563,423

$                   -

$          6,788,080

Cost of sales and operating expenses

3,385,859

1,310,581

446,620

-

5,143,060

Gross Margin

1,086,733

441,484

116,803

-

1,645,020







Loss (gain) on sale of assets

814

(8,144)

(91)

-

(7,421)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

310,363

128,464

23,543

80,164

542,534

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

4,026

14,527

-

-

18,553

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

13,884

13,884

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(7,891)




(7,891)

Depreciation and amortization

360,249

94,991

34,466

12,309

502,015

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

366,380

-

366,380

Segment operating income/(loss)

$             419,172

$            211,646

$            425,265

$        (106,357)

$             949,726

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

5,011

-

-

-

5,011

Segment income/(loss)

$             424,183

$            211,646

$            425,265

$        (106,357)

$             954,737







Segment EBITDA

$             775,556

$            321,164

$              93,351

$          (80,164)

$          1,109,907

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

501,987

-

501,987

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$             775,556

$            321,164

$            595,338

$          (80,164)

$          1,611,894














Feed Ingredients

Food Ingredients

Fuel Ingredients

Corporate

Total

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022






Net sales

$          4,539,000

$         1,459,630

$            533,574

$                   -

$          6,532,204

Cost of sales and operating expenses

3,473,506

1,102,250

426,853

-

5,002,609

Gross Margin

1,065,494

357,380

106,721

-

1,529,595







Gain on sale of assets

(3,426)

(1,008)

(60)

-

(4,494)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

258,781

101,681

13,690

62,456

436,608

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

8,557

21,109

-

-

29,666

Acquisition and integration costs

-

-

-

16,372

16,372

Depreciation and amortization

295,249

59,029

29,500

10,943

394,721

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

-

-

372,346

-

372,346

Segment operating income/(loss)

$             506,333

$            176,569

$            435,937

$          (89,771)

$          1,029,068

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

5,102

-

-

-

5,102

Segment income/(loss)

$             511,435

$            176,569

$            435,937

$          (89,771)

$          1,034,170







Segment EBITDA

$             810,139

$            256,707

$              93,091

$          (62,456)

$          1,097,481

DGD adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

-

-

443,487

-

443,487

Combined adjusted EBITDA

$             810,139

$            256,707

$            536,578

$          (62,456)

$          1,540,968

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022











December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS


(unaudited)


Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents


$                           126,502

$                           127,016

Restricted cash


292

315

Accounts receivable, net


626,008

559,695

Accounts receivable due from related party -
Diamond Green Diesel


172,283

116,878

Inventories


758,739

673,621

Prepaid expenses


105,657

85,665

Income taxes refundable


23,599

18,583

Other current assets


42,586

56,324

Total current assets


1,855,666

1,638,097





Property, plant and equipment, net


2,935,185

2,462,082

Intangible assets, net


1,075,892

865,122

Goodwill


2,484,502

1,970,377

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries


2,251,629

1,926,395

Operating lease right-of-use assets


205,539

186,141

Other assets


234,960

136,268

Deferred income taxes


17,711

17,888



$                      11,061,084

$                        9,202,370

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt


$                             60,703

$                             69,846

Accounts payable, principally trade


425,588

472,491

Income taxes payable


15,522

44,851

Current operating lease liabilities


55,325

49,232

Accrued expenses


440,999

432,023

Total current liabilities


998,137

1,068,443

Long-term debt, net of current portion


4,366,370

3,314,969

Long-term operating lease liabilities


154,903

141,703

Other non-current liabilities


349,809

298,933

Deferred income taxes


498,174

481,832

Total liabilities


6,367,393

5,305,880

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




     Common stock, $0.01 par value;


1,744

1,736

     Additional paid-in capital


1,697,787

1,660,084

     Treasury stock, at cost


(629,008)

(554,451)

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(198,346)

(383,874)

     Retained earnings


3,733,254

3,085,528

Total Darling's stockholders' equity


4,605,431

3,809,023

Noncontrolling interests


88,260

87,467

Total Stockholders' Equity


4,693,691

3,896,490



$                      11,061,084

$                        9,202,370

 

 

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating Results

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended Dec. 30, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2022

(in thousands, except per share data)           





Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



(unaudited)


$ Change


(unaudited)


$ Change



December 30,


December 31,


Favorable


December 30,


December 31,


Favorable



2023


2022


(Unfavorable)


2023


2022


(Unfavorable)

Net sales

$    1,614,083


$     1,768,083


$      (154,000)


$    6,788,080


$    6,532,204


$        255,876

Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales and operating expenses

1,177,652


1,379,288


201,636


5,143,060


5,002,609


(140,451)


(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(8,282)


66


8,348


(7,421)


(4,494)


2,927


Selling, general and administrative expenses

132,620


121,720


(10,900)


542,534


436,608


(105,926)


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

13,133


21,109


7,976


18,553


29,666


11,113


Acquisition and integration costs

1,726


2,738


1,012


13,884


16,372


2,488


Change in fair value of contingent consideration

5,167


-


(5,167)


(7,891)


-


7,891


Depreciation and amortization

137,929


117,384


(20,545)


502,015


394,721


(107,294)

Total costs and expenses

1,459,945


1,642,305


182,360


6,204,734


5,875,482


(329,252)


Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

4,690


123,448


(118,758)


366,380


372,346


(5,966)

Operating income

158,828


249,226


(90,398)


949,726


1,029,068


(79,342)

Other expense:













Interest expense

(68,453)


(46,139)


(22,314)


(259,223)


(125,566)


(133,657)


Foreign currency gain (loss)

(206)


(5,272)


5,066


8,133


(11,277)


19,410


Other income (expense), net

2,825


242


2,583


16,310


(3,609)


19,919

Total other expense

(65,834)


(51,169)


(14,665)


(234,780)


(140,452)


(94,328)

Equity in net income (loss)












    of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,508


(831)


2,339


5,011


5,102


(91)

Income from operations before income taxes

94,502


197,226


(102,724)


719,957


893,718


(173,761)

Income tax expense

7,246


37,995


30,749


59,568


146,626


87,058

Net income

87,256


159,231


(71,975)


660,389


747,092


(86,703)

Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests

(2,740)


(2,671)


(69)


(12,663)


(9,402)


(3,261)

Net income attributable to Darling

$         84,516


$        156,560


$        (72,044)


$       647,726


$       737,690


$        (89,964)














Basic income per share:

$             0.53


$              0.98


$            (0.45)


$             4.05


$             4.58


$            (0.53)

Diluted income per share:

$             0.52


$              0.96


$            (0.44)


$             3.99


$             4.49


$            (0.50)














Number of diluted common shares:

161,935


163,504




162,387


164,121



 

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands)





























Twelve Months Ended 






(unaudited)
December 30,


December 31,


Cash flows from operating activities:

2023


2022



Net income


$     660,389


$    747,092



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

502,015


394,721




Gain on sale of assets

(7,421)


(4,494)




Asset impairment

4,734


29,666




Deferred taxes


(22,241)


46,734




Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(7,891)


-




Decrease in long-term pension liability

(1,040)


(7,037)




Stock-based compensation expense

33,156


25,005




Write-off deferred loan costs

653


-




Deferred loan cost amortization

6,216


4,984




Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(371,391)


(377,448)




Distributions of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries

168,277


95,546




Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







     Accounts receivable

(10,832)


(56,543)




     Income taxes refundable/payable

(39,933)


(3,495)




     Inventories and prepaid expenses

49,582


(130,170)




     Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(82,939)


65,936




     Other


17,929


(16,758)





Net cash provided by operating activities

899,263


813,739


Cash flows from investing activities:






Capital expenditures

(555,480)


(391,309)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,093,183)


(1,772,437)



Investment in Diamond Green Diesel

(75,000)


(264,750)



Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(27)


-



Loan to Diamond Green Diesel

-


(50,000)



Loan repayment from Diamond Green Diesel

25,000


50,000



Gross proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets

10,748


13,442



Proceeds from insurance settlement

14,014


-



Payments related to routes and other intangibles

(1,524)


(1,492)





Net cash used in investing activities

(1,675,452)


(2,416,546)


Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from long-term debt

817,101


1,934,885



Payments on long-term debt

(319,367)


(63,078)



Borrowings from revolving credit facility

2,666,360


1,873,795



Payments on revolving credit facility

(2,194,902)


(1,897,280)



Net cash overdraft financing

(9,780)


24,069



Acquisition hold-back payments

(3,793)


-



Deferred loan costs

(9)


(16,780)



Repurchase of common stock

(52,941)


(125,531)



Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards

(17,296)


(46,944)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(9,081)


(4,532)





Net cash provided by financing activities

876,292


1,678,604


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows

14,179


5,299


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

114,282


81,096


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

150,168


69,072


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$     264,450


$    150,168


 

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  

December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands)













December 31,


December  31,






2023


2022


Assets:








Total current assets


$     1,877,430


$     1,304,805



Property, plant and equipment, net


3,838,800


3,866,854



Other assets


89,697


61,665




Total assets


$     5,805,927


$     5,233,324










Liabilities and members' equity:







Total current portion of long term debt


$        278,639


$        217,066



Total other current liabilities


417,918


515,023



Total long term debt


737,097


774,783



Total other long term liabilities


16,996


17,249



Total members' equity


4,355,277


3,709,203




Total liabilities and members' equity


$     5,805,927


$     5,233,324


 

Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture

Operating Financial Results

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands)











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended






$ Change





$ Change




December 31,


December 31,


Favorable



December 31,


December 31,


Favorable

Revenues:

2023


2022


(Unfavorable)



2023


2022


(Unfavorable)


Operating revenues

$     1,633,795


$     1,594,552


$            39,243



$  6,990,622


$ 5,501,166


$  1,489,456

Expenses:














Total costs and expenses less















lower of cost or market inventory
valuation and depreciation,
amortization and accretion expense

1,495,293


1,302,584


(192,709)



5,925,778


4,614,192


(1,311,586)


Lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory
valuation adjustment

60,871


-


(60,871)



60,871


-


(60,871)


Depreciation, amortization and

58,881


36,054


(22,827)



230,921


125,656


(105,265)



accretion expense













Total costs and expenses

1,615,045


1,338,638


(276,407)



6,217,570


4,739,848


(1,477,722)


Operating income 

18,750


255,914


(237,164)



773,052


761,318


11,734

Other income

3,454


1,244


2,210



10,317


3,170


7,147

Interest and debt expense, net

(12,072)


(10,262)


(1,810)



(49,857)


(19,796)


(30,061)


Income before income tax expense

10,132


246,896


(236,764)



733,512


744,692


(11,180)


Income tax expense

752




(752)



752




(752)


Net income

$            9,380


$        246,896


$        (237,516)



$     732,760


$    744,692


$      (11,932)

Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a compliment to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro-Forma 

Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands)












Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


Adjusted EBITDA 

(unaudited)
December 30,


December 31,



(unaudited)
December 30,


December 31,


(U.S. dollars in thousands)

2023


2022



2023


2022












Net income attributable to Darling

$                 84,516


$          156,560



$               647,726


$          737,690


Depreciation and amortization

137,929


117,384



502,015


394,721


Interest expense

68,453


46,139



259,223


125,566


Income tax expense

7,246


37,995



59,568


146,626


Restructuring and asset impairment charges

13,133


21,109



18,553


29,666


Acquisition and integration costs

1,726


2,738



13,884


16,372


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


5,167


-



(7,891)


-


Foreign currency (gain) loss

206


5,272



(8,133)


11,277


Other (income) expense, net

(2,825)


(242)



(16,310)


3,609


Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel

(4,690)


(123,448)



(366,380)


(372,346)


Equity in net (income) loss of other unconsolidated subsidiaries

(1,508)


831



(5,011)


(5,102)


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,740


2,671



12,663


9,402


          Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$               312,093


$          267,009



$            1,109,907


$       1,097,481


Foreign currency exchange impact 

(7,932)

(1)

-



(10,830)

(2)

-


          Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP)

$               304,161


$          267,009



$            1,099,077


$       1,097,481


DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share)

$                 38,816


$          145,984



$               501,987


$          443,487












Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA 

$               350,909


$          412,993



$            1,611,894


$       1,540,968




(1) The average rate assumption used in this calculation were the actual average rate for the three months ended December 30, 2023


of €1.00:USD$1.07, R$1.00:USD$0.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.73, as compared to the average rate for the three months ended

December 31, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.02, R$1.00:USD$0.19 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.74, respectively.



(2) The average rate assumption used in this calculation were the actual average rate for the twelve months ended December 30, 2023


of €1.00:USD$1.08, R$1.00:USD$0.20 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.74, as compared to the average rate for the twelve months ended


December 31, 2022 of €1.00:USD$1.05, R$1.00:USD$0.19 and CAD$1.00:USD$0.77, respectively.


About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) takes material from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on Feb. 28, 2024. 

To join the call as a participant to ask a question, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on February 28, 2024, or call 844-868-8847 (United States) or 412-317-6593 (International) and ask for "The Darling Ingredients Call" that day. 

A replay of the call will be available online via the webcast registration link and via phone at 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International) using reference passcode 2510453. The phone replay will be available two hours after the call concludes through March 6, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, the presentation in this report may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated above and represents for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at December 30, 2023. However, the amounts shown below for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other nonrecurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not a recognized accounting measure under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) by taking DGD's operating income plus DGD's depreciation, amortization and accretion expense and then multiplying by 50% to get Darling's share of DGD's EBITDA.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides guidance for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

EBITDA per gallon is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP.  EBITDA per gallon is presented here not as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, but rather as a measure of Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance. Since EBITDA per gallon (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by total gallons sold) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA per gallon presentations disclosed by other companies. Management believes that EBITDA per gallon is useful in evaluating Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of EBITDA per gallon generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items presented on a per gallon basis that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release includes "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "guidance," "outlook," "project," "planned," "contemplate," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. The Company cautions readers that any such forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including many that are beyond the Company's control.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; reduced demands or prices for biofuels, biogases or renewable electricity; global demands for grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand, reduced volume due to government regulations affecting animal production or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat, used cooking oil, protein or collagen (including, without limitation, collagen peptides and gelatin) finished product prices; changes to government policies around the world relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions that adversely affect prices, margins or markets (including for the DGD Joint Venture), including programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; climate related adverse results, including with respect to the Company's climate goals, targets or commitments; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives or products which do not meet specifications, contract requirements or regulatory standards; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE or ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions, a decline in margins on the products produced by the DGD Joint Venture and issues relating to the announced SAF upgrade project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; tax changes, such as the introduction of a global minimum tax; difficulties or a significant disruption (including, without limitation, due to cyber-attack) in the Company's information systems, networks or the confidentiality, availability or integrity of our data or failure to implement new systems and software successfully; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other associated or emerging conflicts in the Middle East; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, inflation rates, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this report or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. For more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business and the industries in which it operates, see the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors discussion in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new events or otherwise.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors: 

Suann Guthrie


Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com    



Media:

Jillian Fleming


Director, Global Communications


(972) 541-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com

 

