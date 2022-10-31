Advanced search
Darling Ingredients Named to '100 Best ESG Companies List' by Investor's Business Daily for Second Consecutive Year

10/31/2022 | 09:24am EDT
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has been selected for Investor's Business Daily's (IBD) 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022, landing at number 53 – a significant move up the list from its number 82 listing in 2021. Public companies that made IBD's 2022 list combine high Dow Jones sustainability scores with superior IBD technical and fundamental stock ratings, and are standouts for ESG investing.

"Darling Ingredients has been at the forefront of the circular economy since our inception more than 140 years ago," stated Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "Where others see waste, we see opportunity –  for both our shareholders and the planet; and we're continually looking for ways to improve the environmental footprint of our business."

Darling Ingredients repurposes edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products, and it is a leading producer of renewable energy.  It is the largest publicly traded company that takes the 50% of the animal that doesn't make it to the dinner plate and turns it into valuable ingredients. Darling Ingredients creates food ingredients that are used to make gelatin capsules for pills, thickeners for foods and collagen peptides for health and nutrition. It sells ingredients to companies that make feed for pets and livestock like swine, cattle, poultry and fish. And if it can't be fed to a human or an animal, Darling Ingredients takes those materials and makes green energy.

"IBD's selection of Darling Ingredients demonstrates our strong historic performance in the ESG arena, our commitment to the future and the value we bring to the ESG-conscious investment community," said Suann Guthrie, Vice President of Investor Relations, Global Communications and Sustainability.

Darling Ingredients' commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues starts at the top with its board of directors and senior leadership and is embedded throughout the organization. The company committed to setting science-based targets in line with its long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions from our operations by 2050. Details of Darling Ingredients' commitments are outlined at darlingii.com/csr/esg

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 270 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors:   

Suann Guthrie


VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com     

Media:       

Jillian Fleming


Director, Global Communications


(972) 541-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-named-to-100-best-esg-companies-list-by-investors-business-daily-for-second-consecutive-year-301663358.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.


