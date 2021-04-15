Darling Ingredients : Announced as One of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders

IRVING, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) ("Darling") – Darling Ingredients has been announced as one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders by Bloomberg and TBD Media Group. This campaign gives a voice to sustainable creators that meet the challenges our planet is facing today with developed solutions that will shape our society going forward. Top minds in sustainability seek better ways to meet the growing demands of the world, while reducing the carbon emissions needed to produce products and minimizing the impact on our environment. As demand on natural resources rise, with more mouths to feed and higher demand for transportation energy, Darling identifies as one of the sustainable creators and is driven to increase efforts to improve climate change.

"Darling is the original recycler," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO, Darling Ingredients Inc. "We are the company that for over a century has been collecting the residuals from our food industry destined to be left out on the field to decay or put into a landfill. Darling converts these waste streams into sustainable products, extending the useful life of these organic nutrients, thereby reducing stress on our environment and improving the quality of the air we breathe."

The videos highlighting the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders reveal sustainability efforts and ingenuity to preserve natural resources. Darling's highlight video features its 139-year history of converting waste streams from the agri-food industry into ingredients for health, nutrients and bioenergy. It also follows the process of producing renewable diesel fuel. Starting at a Wingstop restaurant location, they follow the used cooking oil to the Diamond Green Diesel production facility where the refined waste oil is converted into cleaner-burning renewable fuel. Next highlighted is EnviroFlight, a Darling business line that is innovating a new means of alternative protein production using black soldier fly larvae for sustainable animal feed and pet food.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

