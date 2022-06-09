Log in
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.

(DAR)
Darling Ingredients to Participate in Cowen Next-Gen Fuel Summit
PR
06/06INSIDER SELL : Darling Ingredients
MT
06/03INSIDER SELL : Darling Ingredients
MT
Darling Ingredients to Participate in Cowen Next-Gen Fuel Summit

06/09/2022
IRVING, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Cowen Next- Gen Fuel Summit: Renewable Diesel & SAF at 8 a.m. ET, June 16, 2022.

The presentations will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section under "Events" of the company's website at www.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:              
Suann Guthrie
VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications
(469) 214-8202, suann.guthrie@darlingii.com

