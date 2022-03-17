Log in
    DAR   US2372661015

DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.

(DAR)
Darling Ingredients to Participate in Gabelli Funds 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

03/17/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
IRVING, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat during the Gabelli Funds 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at 11:30 a.m. ET,  March 31, 2022.

The presentations will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section under "Events" of the company's website at www.darlingii.com.

About Darling
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates 250 plants in 17 countries and repurposes nearly 10% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Suann Guthrie
VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications
(469) 214-8202                                                             

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-to-participate-in-gabelli-funds-8th-annual-waste--environmental-services-symposium-301505248.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
