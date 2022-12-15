Advanced search
Darling Ingredients to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

12/15/2022 | 04:37pm EST
IRVING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET, January 5, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section under "Events" of the company's website at www.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 270 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors:

Suann Guthrie

VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications

(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com

Media: 

Jillian Fleming

Director, Global Communications

(972) 541-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-global-energy-and-clean-technology-conference-301704637.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
