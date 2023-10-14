Darshan Orna Limited is an India-based integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of jewelry and ornaments. The Company is also into the trading business of silver and distribution of readymade gold and silver jewelry and ornaments. The Companyâs portfolio of products includes gold and silver jewelry with or without studded precious and semi - precious stones. Its jewelry and ornaments are designed for traditional, modern, and IndoWestern jewelry and ornaments in India. Its gold and silver traditional jewelry and ornaments are either made with Kundan, gemstones, American diamonds, and others, or just plain gold or silver. Its product portfolio includes chain, ring, earring, ear-chain, anklet, toe ring, bangle, necklace, bracelet, and others. The Company operates a unit in Manek Chowk area of Ahmedabad in North Gujarat.