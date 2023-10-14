Darshan Orna Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 33.26 million compared to INR 30.5 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 44.2 million compared to INR 31.52 million a year ago. Net income was INR 9.66 million compared to INR 2.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.19 compared to INR 0.05 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.19 compared to INR 0.05 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 50.48 million compared to INR 70.03 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 62.24 million compared to INR 71.05 million a year ago. Net income was INR 10.45 million compared to INR 3.74 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.07 a year ago.
