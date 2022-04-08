Dart Mining NL : Proposed issue of securities - DTM

Proposed issue of securitiesAnnouncement Summary
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
DART MINING NL
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2 Registered Number Type ACN
Registration Number 119904880
1.3 ASX issuer code DTM
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securitiesPart 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition +Security holder approval
Date for determination 26/5/2022
Is the date estimated or actual?
Estimated
** Approval received/condition met?
No
Comments
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Executive Options
+Security type
Options
of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
6,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil - the Company indicatively estimates the value of each option to be in the range of $0.03 to $0.04 per Option based on a Black-Scholes valuation
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
180,000.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Options details
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.1300
|
27/5/2025
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
DTM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised 1
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date 27/5/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1 26/5/2022
-
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
Yes
-
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
-
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities Executive Incentives
The Executive Options are being issued for nil cash consideration as part of the respective recipients¿ remuneration packages.
Proposed issue of securities
