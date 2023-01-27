Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Daseke, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSKE   US23753F1075

DASEKE, INC.

(DSKE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-26 pm EST
6.630 USD   +1.38%
07:03aDaseke, Inc. to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results February 6, 2023
GL
07:02aDaseke, Inc. to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results February 6, 2023
AQ
2022Daseke Completes Repurchase of Founder Don Daseke's Shareholdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daseke, Inc. to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results February 6, 2023

01/27/2023 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, today announced that it plans to report results for its fourth quarter and full year, ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, February 6th. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for February 6 at 11:00 AM ET.

Participants are encouraged to join via a listen-only mode with this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oksbpe3j.

For participants that prefer to dial in by phone, please register with this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6206807a56c44188bb63e40ddb91e15. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number as well as a PIN to enter the event. A participant may re-register for the conference call in the event of a lost dial-in number or PIN.

Accompanying presentation slides will be available on the Company’s investor relations page at investor.daseke.com. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations page, under the Events and Presentations tab.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations

Adrianne D. Griffin
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
(469) 626-6980
investors@daseke.com


All news about DASEKE, INC.
07:03aDaseke, Inc. to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results February 6, 2023
GL
07:02aDaseke, Inc. to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results February 6, 2023
AQ
2022Daseke Completes Repurchase of Founder Don Daseke's Shareholdings
MT
2022Daseke Announces Completion of Founder's Stock Repurchase
GL
2022Daseke Announces Completion of Founder's Stock Repurchase
AQ
2022Daseke, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Defin..
AQ
2022Daseke, Inc. Announces Resignation of Don R. Daseke as Member of the Board
CI
2022Daseke to Participate in Two Investor Conferences
GL
2022Daseke to Participate in Two Investor Conferences
AQ
2022Daseke to Repurchase Founder Don Daseke's Shareholdings for $107.6 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASEKE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 762 M - -
Net income 2022 42,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 006
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart DASEKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Daseke, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASEKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,63 $
Average target price 11,63 $
Spread / Average Target 75,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Shepko Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Coley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles F. Serianni Independent Chairman
Rick Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bonner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASEKE, INC.14.94%298
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.12.50%35 271
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.8.17%19 540
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.4.59%9 258
SAIA, INC.22.84%6 752
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.3.93%6 083