DASEKE, INC.

04:00:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
6.780 USD   +2.26%
Daseke Names Adrianne D. Griffin Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

01/30/2023
Newly created role with a dedicated proven leader facilitates enhanced communication of the Company’s shareholder value proposition

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), a premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, today announced that Adrianne D. Griffin joined the company as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Mrs. Griffin will be responsible for leading the Company’s investor relations program, including engagement with shareholders, investors, and the analyst community, as well as the treasury organization. She will report to Jonathan Shepko, Chief Executive Officer.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Shepko commented, “Adrianne’s addition to the Daseke leadership team is consistent with our commitment to the highest standards of communicating our vision and value proposition to the Daseke stakeholders, and I am very pleased to welcome her aboard. With a strong track record of success, Adrianne’s 20 years of experience and leadership in corporate finance, treasury, and investor relations will be a valuable addition as we continue to execute on our initiatives to enhance margins, accelerate growth, and create shareholder value.”

Prior to joining Daseke, Mrs. Griffin most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI), a diversified industrial growth company, from August 2019 through December 2022. Prior to that role, and beginning in 2014, Mrs. Griffin served first as Director of Finance and Assistant Treasurer, and then Director of Investor Relations at EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), a Fortune 500 midstream energy infrastructure company. Additionally, Mrs. Griffin held various positions of increasing responsibility at companies including EP Energy, El Paso Corporation, and Compass Bank. Mrs. Griffin holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Finance with both degrees from Louisiana State University.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Adrianne D. Griffin
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
(469) 626-6980
investors@daseke.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 762 M - -
Net income 2022 42,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 304 M 304 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 006
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Shepko Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Coley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles F. Serianni Independent Chairman
Rick Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bonner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASEKE, INC.19.16%304
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.17.62%36 878
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.9.89%19 839
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.7.20%9 520
SAIA, INC.30.08%7 198
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.5.99%6 202