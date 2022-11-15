Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Daseke, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSKE   US23753F1075

DASEKE, INC.

(DSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17 2022-11-15 pm EST
6.640 USD   +1.37%
02:31pDaseke to Participate in Two Investor Conferences
GL
02:30pDaseke to Participate in Two Investor Conferences
AQ
11/14Daseke to Repurchase Founder Don Daseke's Shareholdings for $107.6 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daseke to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

11/15/2022 | 02:31pm EST
ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets, announced today that Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Traci Graham, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences and will be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors that have registered for the respective events.

Conference Participation:

  • Tuesday, November 15th: Stephens 24th Annual Investment Conference—Nashville, TN
  • Thursday, November 17th: Craig-Hallum 13th Annual Alpha Select Conference—New York, NY

About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America’s most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:

Alpha IR Group
Joseph Caminiti or Ashley Gruenberg
312-445-2870
DSKE@alpha-ir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 762 M - -
Net income 2022 43,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 4 006
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart DASEKE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Daseke, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASEKE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Average target price 11,63 $
Spread / Average Target 77,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Shepko Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron Coley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles F. Serianni Independent Chairman
Rick Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Bonner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASEKE, INC.-34.76%411
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-12.31%34 721
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-9.30%19 286
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.29%9 006
SAIA, INC.-24.52%6 714
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-5.80%6 058