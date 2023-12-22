Daseke, Inc. is engaged in full service open-deck trucking that specializes primarily in flatbed truckload and heavy haul transportation of specialized items throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that require the use of specialized trailering transportation equipment. Its transports include aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, lumber, commercial glass and construction materials. It also provides logistical planning and warehousing services to customers. The Company operates a fleet of more than 4,500 tractors and 10,500 flatbed and specialized trailers.

