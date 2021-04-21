Dashan Education : CHANGE OF DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DASHAN EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 山教 育 控 股有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9986)

CHANGE OF DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Reference is made to the announcement of Dashan Education Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 March 2021 relating to, among others, the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Results Announcement.

As disclosed in the Results Announcement, the forthcoming annual general meeting (the "AGM") was initially scheduled to be held on Friday, 21 May 2021 and the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 17 May 2021 to Friday, 21 May 2021, both days inclusive.

The Board hereby announces that the AGM is re-scheduled to be held on Monday, 7 June 2021 at 10:00 a.m.. In this respect, the book closure period for the purpose of ascertaining Shareholders' right to attend and vote at the AGM as set out in the Results Announcement will be changed from the period from Monday, 17 May 2021 to Friday, 21 May 2021 (both days inclusive) to the period from Wednesday, 2 June 2021 to Monday, 7 June 2021 (both days inclusive).

Therefore, in order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 1 June 2021.