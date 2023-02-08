Aeroprint project: a delegation from the AuRA Region visits the Argonay plant

© Dassault Aviation

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Dassault Aviation plant in Argonay received a delegation from the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes Region for the Aeroprint project. Aeroprint is a highly innovative additive manufacturing sector that brings together companies, research centers and regional laboratories, under the leadership of Dassault Aviation and with the support of the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes Region through Feder funds.

The delegation was composed of Ms. Catherine Staron, Vice President of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Mr. Jérôme Fraysse, Deputy Director of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Ms. Aurélie Bougel, Director of European Funds at the Region, and several of their collaborators. They were welcomed by Mr. Nicolas Bassompierre, plant manager, Mr. Philippe Grancher, advisor to the CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Mr. Patrice Contat, HR manager of the plant.

This meeting gave rise to a presentation of the infrastructures and developments carried out under Aeroprint over the last three years. The delegation praised the quality of the work carried out and confirmed the importance it attaches to this industrial project and its positive impact in terms of jobs, competitiveness, sovereignty and energy efficiency.