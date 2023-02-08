Advanced search
    AM   FR0014004L86

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
02/08/2023 | 10:07:50 am EST
151.80 EUR   +0.26%
Aeroprint project: a delegation from the AuRA Region visits the Argonay plant

02/08/2023 | 09:37am EST
©Dassault Aviation

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Dassault Aviation plant in Argonay received a delegation from the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes Region for the Aeroprint project. Aeroprint is a highly innovative additive manufacturing sector that brings together companies, research centers and regional laboratories, under the leadership of Dassault Aviation and with the support of the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes Region through Feder funds.

The delegation was composed of Ms. Catherine Staron, Vice President of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Mr. Jérôme Fraysse, Deputy Director of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Ms. Aurélie Bougel, Director of European Funds at the Region, and several of their collaborators. They were welcomed by Mr. Nicolas Bassompierre, plant manager, Mr. Philippe Grancher, advisor to the CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Mr. Patrice Contat, HR manager of the plant.

This meeting gave rise to a presentation of the infrastructures and developments carried out under Aeroprint over the last three years. The delegation praised the quality of the work carried out and confirmed the importance it attaches to this industrial project and its positive impact in terms of jobs, competitiveness, sovereignty and energy efficiency.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 14:36:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 385 M 6 829 M 6 829 M
Net income 2022 606 M 648 M 648 M
Net cash 2022 6 540 M 6 994 M 6 994 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 12 597 M 13 473 M 13 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 12 371
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 151,40 €
Average target price 182,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION-4.30%13 473
BOEING8.57%128 478
AIRBUS SE1.15%94 583
TEXTRON INC.4.60%15 664
AVICOPTER PLC-0.73%3 999
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.96%3 930