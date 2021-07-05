Aviation: innovative materials thanks to MOLIERE, the new joint research laboratory

ABOUT CNRS

The French National Center for Scientific Research is one of the most recognized and renowned public research institutions in the world. For more than 80 years, it has continued to attract talent at the highest level and to nurture multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary research projects at the national, European and international levels. Geared towards the public interest, it contributes to the scientific, economic, social and cultural progress of France. The partnership with companies is the basis of its promotion policy. It is available in particular through more than 150 joint structures with industrial players and through the creation of around a hundred start-ups each year, testifying to the economic potential of its research work.

www.cnrs.fr

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2020, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €5.5 billion. The company has 12,440 employees.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF STRASBOURG

The University of Strasbourg currently has 57,000 students. With 35 departments, 70 research units (UPR, UMR, EA), one service and research unit (USR (MISHA)), six joint service units and six federative research structures (including three in partnership with CNRS), it is renowned for its multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary training offer covering all the disciplines of higher education. Instruction is provided by some 2,800 research teachers, four of whom are Nobel Prize winners, and over 5,000 external contributors. It conducts world-class research, making it the leading European university for its impact on innovation (Nature Index, 2017) and one of the Top 150 universities in the world (Shanghai Ranking 2018).

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LORRAINE

The University of Lorraine is a public higher education institution comprising ten scientific clusters totaling 60 laboratories and nine collegiums representing 43 educational facilities including 11 engineering schools. It has a staff of some 7,000 people and accommodates more than 60,000 students each year. Find all the university's news on factuel.univ-lorraine.fr and on The Conversation France.

