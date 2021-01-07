A long-running investigation from the 1880s to the 1950s, looking for meteorites that fell in the Alps, takes a French pilot on a quest to find a mythical civilization…

The French Alps, 1944. A team of German scientists is looking for extra-terrestrial fragments from a meteor shower that fell in 1887. The team is led by Professor Steiner. Thanks to previous work on a Maya site, he hopes to develop a super-powerful weapon. However, just when the research team finds the famous samples, the professor mysteriously flees…

Meanwhile, above the Channel, Jonas Montfort, intrepid pilot for the Free French, is impressing the Royal Air Force with his skills. While talking with his superior, the young pilot expresses his fascination with the mystery of Atlantis… Ten years later, Jonas receives a letter from Professor Steiner. For the young navigator, this is the start of an adventure that takes him beyond the frontiers of human knowledge.

This story has it all: adventure, science-fiction, global threat, and of course aviation, including the Coléoptère ('beetle'), a prototype vertical take-off aircraft made in France in the 1950s.

Comic Book: 'The Power of the Atlanteans - volume 1, The Flight of the Beetle', Bruno Marchand. Editions Paquet (Cockpit collection). ISBN: 2888908654