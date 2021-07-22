Dassault Aviation : 2021 1st half-year Financial Report

The English language version of this report is a free translation from the original, which was prepared in French language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate presentation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation, views or opinion expressed in the original language version of the document in French take precedence over the translation.

Declaration of the person responsible for the report

I hereby certify that, to my knowledge, the interim condensed financial statements in this report have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and income or loss of the Dassault Aviation Group, and that the half-yearly activity report presents a fair representation of the important events of the first six months of the financial year and their effect on the half-yearly financial statements, the main transactions between related parties and a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year.

Paris, July 22, 2021

Eric TRAPPIER

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

