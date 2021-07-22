Dassault Aviation : 2021 1st half-year Financial Report

2021 HALF-YEAR
FINANCIAL REPORT
The English language version of this report is a free translation from the original, which was prepared in French language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate presentation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation, views or opinion expressed in the original language version of the document in French take precedence over the translation.
General
Declaration of the person responsible
2
for the report
Group structure
3
Business report
1
Key figures for the 1st half 2021
6
2
Group activities
7
3
Modernization of our production
10
facilities
4
Digitalization
10
5
1st half 2021 adjusted
11
consolidated results
6
Financial structure
14
7
2021 guidance
14
8
Risk factors and management
14
9
Shareholder information
15
10
Related-party transactions
15
11
Conclusion
15
Consolidated financial statements
Condensed financial statements
19
as of June 30, 2021
Auditors' report
49
2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1
Declaration of the person responsible for the report
I hereby certify that, to my knowledge, the interim condensed financial statements in this report have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and income or loss of the Dassault Aviation Group, and that the half-yearly activity report presents a fair representation of the important events of the first six months of the financial year and their effect on the half-yearly financial statements, the main transactions between related parties and a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year.
Paris, July 22, 2021
Eric TRAPPIER
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
2 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Group structure as of June 30, 2021
The Dassault Aviation Group is an international group that encompasses most of the aeronautical business of the Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault. The main Group companies are as follows:
DASSAULT AVIATION
Parent Company
Consolidated companies
Sogitec Industries
Dassault Falcon
25%
(USA)
Service (France)
50%
Falcon Training Center
|
Services (USA)
Services Australia
|
Wilmington (USA)
New Zealand
|
ExecuJet MRO
|
|
100%
(Malaysia)
Midway
(USA)
TAG Maintenance
(South Africa)
|
(Switzerland)
100%
(United Kingdom)
100%
(Portugal)
Main non-consolidated
100%
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
54%
|
25%
|
The list of consolidated entities is presented in Note 2, "Scope of consolidation", of the Appendix to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:37:09 UTC.