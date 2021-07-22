Log in
    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
Dassault Aviation : 2021 1st half-year Financial Report

07/22/2021
2021 HALF-YEAR

FINANCIAL REPORT

The English language version of this report is a free translation from the original, which was prepared in French language. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate presentation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation, views or opinion expressed in the original language version of the document in French take precedence over the translation.

Contents

General

Declaration of the person responsible

2

for the report

Group structure

3

Business report

1

Key figures for the 1st half 2021

6

2

Group activities

7

3

Modernization of our production

10

facilities

4

Digitalization

10

5

1st half 2021 adjusted

11

consolidated results

6

Financial structure

14

7

2021 guidance

14

8

Risk factors and management

14

9

Shareholder information

15

10

Related-party transactions

15

11

Conclusion

15

Consolidated financial statements

Condensed financial statements

19

as of June 30, 2021

Auditors' report

49

2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1

Declaration of the person responsible for the report

I hereby certify that, to my knowledge, the interim condensed financial statements in this report have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, financial position and income or loss of the Dassault Aviation Group, and that the half-yearly activity report presents a fair representation of the important events of the first six months of the financial year and their effect on the half-yearly financial statements, the main transactions between related parties and a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year.

Paris, July 22, 2021

Eric TRAPPIER

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

2 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Group structure as of June 30, 2021

The Dassault Aviation Group is an international group that encompasses most of the aeronautical business of the Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault. The main Group companies are as follows:

DASSAULT AVIATION

Parent Company

(France)

Consolidated companies

100%

100%

Sogitec Industries

Dassault Falcon

(France)

25%

Thales

Jet

(USA)

100%

Dassault Falcon

(France)

Service (France)

50%

Falcon Training Center

49%

Dassault Reliance

Aerospace Ltd.

(France)

Dassault Aircraft

100%

(India)

Services (USA)

100%

ExecuJet MRO

Services Australia

Dassault Falcon Jet

100%

(Australia)

100%

Wilmington (USA)

ExecuJet MRO Services

New Zealand

Aero Precision Repair

50%

(New Zealand)

and Overhaul (USA)

100%

ExecuJet MRO

Dassault Falcon Jet

100%

Services Belgium

(Belgium)

Leasing (USA)

100%

ExecuJet Services

Dassault Falcon Jet Do

100%

Malaysia

Brasil (Brazil)

(Malaysia)

Midway

100%

100%

ExecuJet MRO

Services Middle East

(USA)

(Dubai)

TAG Maintenance

100%

100%

ExecuJet MRO

Services

Services

(Switzerland)

(South Africa)

100%

TAG Maintenance

100%

Dassault Aviation

Services Le Bourget

Business Services

(France)

(Switzerland)

100%

TAG Maintenance

Services Farnborough

(United Kingdom)

100%

TAG Maintenance

Services Portugal

(Portugal)

Main non-consolidated

companies

100%

Dassault International

(France)

100%

Dassault Réassurance

(France)

100%

Dassault Aviation

Participations

(France)

100%

Dassault Falcon

Business Services

(China)

54%

SECBAT

(France)

25%

Corse Composites

Aéronautiques

(France)

The list of consolidated entities is presented in Note 2, "Scope of consolidation", of the Appendix to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
