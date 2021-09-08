Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Aviation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation : 2021 Recruitment News

09/08/2021 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In 2021, nearly 100 permanent positions and 80 apprenticeships for Production Operators and Technicians are available in France at our production sites in Seclin (59), Argonay (74), Argenteuil (95), Poitiers (86), Mérignac/Martignas-sur-Jalles (33), Biarritz (64) and Istres (13).

Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
05:42aDASSAULT AVIATION : 2021 Recruitment News
PU
09/06DASSAULT AVIATION : Air show. “Paris-Villaroche Air Legend” in Monte..
PU
09/02DASSAULT AVIATION : Initiative. A Mirage III R restored
PU
08/26FALCON SUPPORT : AIN and Pro Pilot Rankings
PU
08/25DASSAULT AVIATION : Magazine. Le Fana de l'Aviation – August 2021
PU
08/23DASSAULT AVIATION : Air show “Le temps des Hélices”, Cerny – L..
PU
08/20DASSAULT AVIATION : 80 years of 3/30 Lorraine
PU
08/18DASSAULT AVIATION : Museum. D-Day Wings Museum, in Bretteville-sur-Odon (Normand..
PU
08/17DASSAULT AVIATION : Photo exhibition. “Mechanical gems” at the Natio..
PU
08/17DASSAULT AVIATION : 2021 International Somme – Hauts-de-France Air Show
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DASSAULT AVIATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 739 M 7 975 M 7 975 M
Net income 2021 485 M 574 M 574 M
Net cash 2021 3 517 M 4 162 M 4 162 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 7 723 M 9 144 M 9 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 12 441
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 928,50 €
Average target price 1 254,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION3.51%9 144
THE BOEING COMPANY1.92%125 577
AIRBUS SE27.09%106 154
TEXTRON INC.50.11%15 974
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.26.03%8 618
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.12%6 071