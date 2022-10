© Odysséa 2022

Dassault Group has been supporting the Odysséa race for 15 years.

Odysséa is a race organized to support breast cancer research at the Gustave Roussy Institute.

For 20 years now, this sporting challenge against breast cancer has been going on and keeps growing, always keeping the same spirit of solidarity, sharing, conviviality and pink.

The last edition took place on October 1&2, 2022.