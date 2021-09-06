Log in
    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
Dassault Aviation : Air show. “Paris-Villaroche Air Legend” in Montereau-sur-le-Jard

09/06/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Time for fans of the TV series 'Baa Baa Black Sheep' to get excited! The Paris-Villaroche Air Legend air show is heading for the Pacific of the 1940s on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12, 2021.

After the 2020 edition, which had to be canceled due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition of the Paris-Villaroche Air Legend is going all out for an exceptional experience. And even before the festivities begin-and with respect to the commemorations organized for the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack-it's safe to say: 'mission accomplished'!

However, the recipe for success is very similar to the one that has made the event an unmissable summer aviation event in the span of just a few years. The planning committee has organized an exhibition village, conferences and meetings, a tour of the aircraft fleet, and even the possibility of admiring vintage vehicles and attending concerts with a 1940s theme. As an added bonus, a tribute will be paid to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry in the presence of a Lockheed P-38 Lightning.

But the real draw of the 2021 agenda lies in the rare 1940s aircraft which will be on display for two days. Experts and first time visitors will have the opportunity to discover fighter planes from World War II such as the Hawker Fury FB MKII, the Spitfire MK XVI, the Corsair FAU-5NL, the Morane 406 HB-RCF, and many more. More recent planes such as the Rafale Marine and the Falcon 10 Mer will also be on display, not to mention the Alphajets from the Patrouille de France aerobatic team. Looking to finish the summer off on a high note? This event fits the bill and is just forty kilometers from Paris!

Air show 'Paris-Villaroche Air Legend'
September 11-12, 2021.
AJM AirShow. Melun-Villaroche Airport, 77950 Montereau-sur-le-Jard.
Information and reservations: airlegend.fr

© AJM Airshow - Olivier Dauger
Disclaimer

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 15:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
