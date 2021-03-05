Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Aviation    AM   FR0000121725

DASSAULT AVIATION

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

03/05/2021 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Availability of a short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report

A short form of the Dassault Aviation 2020 Annual Financial Report (version abrégée du Rapport Financier Annuel 2020) is available to the public, awaiting the issuance of the statutory auditors' reports.

This short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Report can be found on the company’s website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the “Finance / Publications / 2021 Publications” section.

The full 2020 Annual Financial Report will be made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) later in March 2021.

Attachment


All news about DASSAULT AVIATION
02:39aDASSAULT AVIATION  : FY20 Profit Halves to $474 Million on Lower Sales
MT
02:31aDASSAULT AVIATION : Availability of a short form of the 2020 Annual Financial Re..
GL
02:00aDassault Aviation Financial Release - Full year results 2020
GL
02/23DASSAULT AVIATION  : 70 years of the 1st flight of the MD 452 Mystère II
PU
02/22DASSAULT AVIATION  : Marcel Uderzo
PU
02/22VIDEOCONFERENCE  : “Tintin et l'histoire de l'aviation”
PU
02/19DASSAULT AVIATION  : Rafale Solo Display Resumes Training
PU
02/19DASSAULT AVIATION  : Magazine. “Le Fana de l'aviation n°615”
PU
02/17Berlin and Paris in crisis talks to bring fighter jet project back on track
RE
02/15AVIATION : A History of Women, volume 3
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 169 M 6 179 M 6 179 M
Net income 2020 248 M 297 M 297 M
Net cash 2020 3 384 M 4 046 M 4 046 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 7 875 M 9 484 M 9 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 757
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart DASSAULT AVIATION
Duration : Period :
Dassault Aviation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT AVIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 125,92 €
Last Close Price 947,00 €
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Trappier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Denis Dassé Chief Financial Officer
Jean Sass EVP-Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer
Loïk Segalen Chief Operating Officer
Henri Proglio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT AVIATION5.57%9 484
THE BOEING COMPANY4.98%133 250
AIRBUS SE11.72%95 076
TEXTRON INC.3.46%11 556
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.9.61%7 715
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED1.48%5 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ